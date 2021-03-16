You Can Now Pay for Your Tires with Dogecoin

News
Tue, 03/16/2021 - 16:01
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Shopping for tires? You can now purchase or lease them with Dogecoin
You Can Now Pay for Your Tires with Dogecoin
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In its search for alternative payments, Pay Later Tires has announced that it now supports Dogecoin, becoming the very first tire and wheel retailer in the U.S. to make such a move.

From now, its customers will be able to buy or lease tires from brands like Michelin and Hankook for various types of vehicles with the meme cryptocurrency.

Apart from Dogecoin, it also accepts Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two largest cryptocurrencies.

Marie Williams, chief operating officer at Pay Later Tires, says that the company is responding to the needs of its customers:

We've always responded to the needs of our customer-base and adapted accordingly. Cryptocurrency is a win-win for everybody.

Related
Elon Musk Says Coinbase Should List Dogecoin

Dogecoin is gaining acceptance

The cryptocurrency that was originally created as a joke is now making great strides in achieving merchant adoption.

Earlier this month, the Dallas Mavericks basketball team—which is owned by billionaire Mark Cuban—started accepting DOGE for its merch and tickers just because it can.

As reported by U.Today, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the highest-profile promoter of Dogecoin, is willing to sell his techno track about non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for 420 million DOGE tokens.

We have to be mentally prepared for more companies embracing the coin.

#Dogecoin News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image InfoWars' Alex Jones Lost Laptop with $560 Million Worth of Bitcoin
News
03/10/2021 - 14:10

InfoWars' Alex Jones Lost Laptop with $560 Million Worth of Bitcoin
Alex Dovbnya
article image Ripple Dumping All of Its MoneyGram Shares
News
03/11/2021 - 15:01

Ripple Dumping All of Its MoneyGram Shares
Alex Dovbnya
article image Leading T-Shirt Printing Company to Convert Its Cash Reserves to Bitcoin, Ethereum and Other Cryptocurrencies
News
03/12/2021 - 16:02

Leading T-Shirt Printing Company to Convert Its Cash Reserves to Bitcoin, Ethereum and Other Cryptocurrencies
Alex Dovbnya