    XRP Witnesses 10% Drop in Reserves on Major Exchange: What Happened?

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP reserves on OKX plummet by 10% as investors flock to stablecoins; What's driving shift?
    Thu, 25/07/2024 - 13:38
    XRP Witnesses 10% Drop in Reserves on Major Exchange: What Happened?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    OKX, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges globally, has released its latest monthly proof-of-reserves report. This report provides insights into the state of user funds, exchange reserves and coverage ratio. 

    According to the most recent data, OKX holds over $19.8 billion in funds and crypto assets, a decrease from $22.4 billion last month. This indicates a reduction in user exposure on the exchange.

    A notable finding from the report is the 10% decline in user assets in one particularly popular cryptocurrency, XRP. User assets dropped from 271.39 million to 249.45 million tokens, a reduction of 21.94 million XRP, valued at $13.16 million at the current price. Despite this decline, the coverage ratio for the token has increased by 3%, now standing at 105%, with reserves of 261.76 million XRP.

    Article image
    Source: OKX

    This trend marks the third consecutive month of falling user XRP on OKX. However, the data suggests that users’ funds are not necessarily leaving the platform but are being reallocated into other assets. 

    All money in, no money out

    For instance, reserves in USDT have grown by 2.3% since the end of June. Additionally, reserves in Circle's USDC rose from 783.74 million in June to 977.15 million in July, ensuring full coverage of user funds, with surplus.

    The decline in XRP is not isolated. Similar patterns are observed with other major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). This trend may indicate that users are either withdrawing assets from the centralized exchange or reallocating funds to other assets, effectively creating a stockpile of "crypto cash."

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

