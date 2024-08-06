    XRP Whales Return With 26 Million XRP in 24 Hours

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    XRP witnessing intense trading activity as whales go bullish
    Tue, 6/08/2024 - 13:13
    XRP Whales Return With 26 Million XRP in 24 Hours
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP has started to shed off its losses from the recent crypto crash. This price rebound is also getting support from whales, who have started a strong accumulation trend for the coin. The bearish sentiment appears to be fading away as XRP enters a more optimistic zone.

    Advertisement

    Earlier today, the market witnessed rising buying activity from XRP whales. As per Whale Alert, more than 26 million XRP coins were transferred from crypto exchange Binance to an unknown wallet. This XRP transfer is worth around $13.62 million, as per the current XRP price.

    Whales typically buy crypto on prominent trading platforms like Binance and then transfer the assets to their private wallets to hold them for the long term. In this case, the XRP whale has sent about 26 million XRP coins to their private wallet. It is a clear indication of the whale holding these coins for the long term.

    HOT Stories
    'Black Swan' Author Taleb Breaks Down Bitcoin Crash Top Reason
    Ripple Makes Key Announcement for XRP Ledger Developers, Here's Why
    Bitcoin Bulls Back on Track as Japanese Stocks Recover
    Worst Day in 2024: Bitcoin (BTC) Obliterated With -$10,000 Move, Ethereum (ETH) In Freefall, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Disaster: Add Zero?

    What does it mean for the XRP price?

    Rising buying activity and accumulation from crypto whales is always seen as a bullish signal. Consequently, it is expected that the price of XRP will get significant support from this buying spree. While the price has already initiated an upward trend after the recent crash, this accumulation will be more beneficial in the broader scenario.

    As of writing this story, the XRP price is trading at $0.5069, after a whopping increase of 14.13% in the last 24 hours. Despite the crash on Sunday, the coin is still up 16.57% over the last 30 days. This shows that the Ripple brainchild has faced the market dump with great resistance.

    Moreover, today’s price rally is indicating that XRP has not lost its momentum and it is going to continue this bullish run. The coin has already outplayed other notable coins like Ethereum (ETH) in the market, and it appears that whales are ready to push the price to new highs in the coming weeks.

    #XRP Transfer #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    related image Coinbase v. SEC: Here's Latest Update as SEC Drops Key Filing
    Aug 6, 2024 - 13:06
    Coinbase v. SEC: Here's Latest Update as SEC Drops Key Filing
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Satoshi Nakamoto's Original Bitcoin Goal Shared by CryptoQuant CEO
    Aug 6, 2024 - 13:06
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Original Bitcoin Goal Shared by CryptoQuant CEO
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Is Your Ethereum Safe? Vitalik Buterin Raises Major Security Concerns
    Aug 6, 2024 - 13:06
    Is Your Ethereum Safe? Vitalik Buterin Raises Major Security Concerns
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Sui Sets The Standard for Blockchain Speed with New Mainnet Consensus Mechanism
    WhoMadeWho, Da Capo to Headline AFTER 2049, Singapore's Biggest Pre- Formula 1 Party
    DeSci Project StarChain Achieves Major Milestone By Unifying 500 Terabytes of Astronomical Data
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Whales Return With 26 Million XRP in 24 Hours
    Coinbase v. SEC: Here's Latest Update as SEC Drops Key Filing
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Original Bitcoin Goal Shared by CryptoQuant CEO
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD