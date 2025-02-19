Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Whales Go on 150 Million Accumulation Spree in 24 Hours, What's Next?

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 19/02/2025 - 14:46
    Advertisement
    XRP Whales Go on 150 Million Accumulation Spree in 24 Hours, What's Next?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP has not retested its all-time high (ATH) of $3.84 in the last 30 days. The coin’s price has remained below $3 on the cryptocurrency market since the beginning of February. Despite this performance, XRP whales have remained active.

    Advertisement

    Massive whale accumulation signals bullish sentiment

    Ali Martinez, in an update shared with the community, noted that in the past 48 hours, XRP whales snapped up 150 million units of the coin.

    This massive purchase by investors signals that whales are bullish on XRP. Notably, the activities of whales have a significant impact on market trends and price outlook. Sometimes, retail investors monitor whale activities to determine shifting market dynamics.

    Related
    20,000,000 XRP Withdrawn From Top US Exchange into Unknown
    Wed, 02/19/2025 - 09:49
    20,000,000 XRP Withdrawn From Top US Exchange into Unknown
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Market watchers say that if Martinez's observation of the current trend among XRP whales continues, the strong demand could trigger a major shift in sentiment.

    It is worth noting that strong demand has the potential to cause a price upsurge. However, for the whale action to trigger this, investors will monitor if they plan to HODL or sell their XRP soon.

    Experts say that once it becomes clear that the accumulation spree among whales is a long-term move, other participants might join the action. This could have a ripple effect and ignite interest in XRP.

    Another factor that could contribute to interest is the acknowledgment of filing for XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) by asset managers with the U.S. SEC.

    Market reactions and price movements

    As of this writing, trading volume has risen slightly by 5.66% to $5.06 billion. Similarly, XRP’s price has gained 1.01% to trade at $2.60 in the last 24 hours.

    Early signals show XRP investors have jumped on the accumulation moves of whales. This likely led to the addition of 13 cents and supported XRP’s climb from a low of $2.47 to its current price.

    Related
    XRPL Decentralization: Ripple CTO Offers Intriguing Perspective
    Wed, 02/19/2025 - 11:48
    XRPL Decentralization: Ripple CTO Offers Intriguing Perspective
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Meanwhile, amid the price struggles and market activities, Martinez says the XRP price pattern has formed a cup and handle pattern. The analyst insists this development could ignite a bullish jump for the coin, taking the price to $3.35.

    Investors should watch the asset to see how events turn out.

    #XRP

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 19, 2025 - 14:40
    XRP Above $2.50 Possible Now: Here's Why
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 19, 2025 - 14:33
    Chainlink (LINK) Plummets 40%: Is Price Rebound on Horizon?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Centralhash Highlights Profitable Opportunities in Bitcoin Cloud Mining
    Key Factors for KAS Miners to Consider in 2025
    Supermoon and Peanut Trade to Host Leading Founders & Investors during ETH Denver 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Whales Go on 150 Million Accumulation Spree in 24 Hours, What's Next?
    XRP Above $2.50 Possible Now: Here's Why
    Chainlink (LINK) Plummets 40%: Is Price Rebound on Horizon?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD