XRP Whales Do Not Care About 40% Drop: XRP Blockchain Shows

Investor confidence was shaken by XRP's sharp 40% drop, but on-chain data indicates that big holders are unconcerned. The fact that XRP's payment volume, number of active accounts and burned fees are all comparatively stable despite the steep sell-off suggests that whales might not be in haste to sell. XRP fell to $2.00 after hitting a local high of about $3.40.

It broke below important moving averages such as the 50 EMA at $2.61 and the 100 EMA at $2.15. The asset's ability to sustain its bullish structure is called into question by this sharp decline. The $2.00 level is serving as an essential psychological support at the moment. If it breaks, XRP may fall to the 200 EMA, which is located at $1.60.

A decline below this level would put XRP at grave risk of retracing even more, perhaps all the way to $120, a historically significant zone that served as prior resistance. To restore bullish momentum, XRP needs to recover $2.61. The trend is still bearish until XRP crosses back above $3.00, but a successful bounce from the 100 EMA at $2.15 might lead to a relief rally. Despite the recent price collapse, XRP's payment volume has stayed consistent when examining on-chain metrics.

This shows consistent network usage and implies that significant transactions are still occurring. In a similar vein, the quantity of active accounts has not decreased significantly, indicating that XRP owners are not running away in droves. Usually, significant drops are followed by a drop in active addresses, but this is not the case in this instance. Burned XRP as fees, which stays at normal levels, is another important factor.

This metric would probably experience an unusual spike, indicating increased on-chain transaction activity if panic-selling were taking place on a large scale. The asset may be in for a prolonged decline; if XRP bulls are unable to hold the $2.00 support, the next key levels to keep an eye on are $1.60 and $1.20. However, XRP may have a chance to buck this vicious downward trend if buying pressure picks up and it regains $2.61.