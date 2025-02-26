Advertisement
AD

    XRP Whales Disappear

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 26/02/2025 - 12:55
    Nearly $800,000,000 in XRP cashed out by whales in just 96 hours
    Advertisement
    XRP Whales Disappear
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The price of XRP experienced its second major crash in February, falling from $2.676 to $2.06 in 10 days, a drop of 27%. The crash came amid a broader market correction that saw $1.5 billion in short and long leveraged positions liquidated in just 24 hours.

    Advertisement

    In the middle of this, it was revealed that large investors in XRP, or whales, as they are often referred to, have dumped 370 million XRP in the last four days, an average of around $800 million. It is worth noting that only wallets with a minimum of 10 million XRP and a maximum of 100 million XRP made the cut.

    Related
    Litecoin (LTC) Leads Altcoin Recovery as Price Jumps 5%, What's Next?
    Wed, 02/26/2025 - 09:43
    Litecoin (LTC) Leads Altcoin Recovery as Price Jumps 5%, What's Next?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    HOT Stories
    Bank Of America CEO Shares What They Need to Start Issuing Stablecoins
    'Not So Fast': John Bollinger Reacts to Bitcoin Bear Market Talk
    'Bitcoin Won't Die': Binance's CZ
    Schiff Names ‘Big Risk’ for Saylor

    Thus, these are millionaire wallets, and the behavior and outlook on XRP by other groups of investors - like retailers who do not hold millions or, vice versa, institutions with billions of XRP - may react to this dip in different ways. 

    Advertisement

    However, the fact is that up to $1 billion of XRP has been sold in just four days by several XRP big shots.

    Bullish or bearish?

    On the one hand, this reduces the pressure on the price as they have already sold a lot, although their collective balance is still around 6.56 billion XRP, equivalent to $14.4 billion. But if they were willing to sell more, they would have done so already.

    On the other hand, this selling reduces the support for XRP on behalf of powerful players, whose holdings can be seen as a sort of pillow for the cryptocurrency, especially in periods of such unease as the recent one.

    Related
    XRP Crash Paused: Is This Temporary?
    Wed, 02/26/2025 - 08:21
    XRP Crash Paused: Is This Temporary?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Whether the backward accumulation will happen now that the price has stabilized a bit, or if this is just a pause before the selling continues, no one knows. But with XRP emerging as the third largest crypto asset on the market, it is worth keeping an eye on.

    #XRP #XRP News #XRP Price Analysis #XRP Price Prediction #Ripple News

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 26, 2025 - 22:33
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Loses Crucial Price Support Amid 15% Drop, What's Next?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 26, 2025 - 14:28
    Jim Cramer Praises Robinhood, Says Other Platforms Making 'Big Mistake'
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Recognizing Excellence at the Connected Banking Awards 2025
    Connected Banking Summit 2025: Industry Leaders Driving Financial Innovation
    Frog Knox Presale Launches Amid Fort Knox Controversy, Offering Unique Investment Opportunity
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Loses Crucial Price Support Amid 15% Drop, What's Next?
    Jim Cramer Praises Robinhood, Says Other Platforms Making 'Big Mistake'
    Large Bitcoin Whales Dump 25,740 BTC in 7 Days, But There's a Catch
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD