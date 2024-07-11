XRP to Hit $0.5 Amid 80% Volume Surge? Crucial Price Move

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP has been gaining some momentum in the recent past. However, things turned out worse than expected as the asset started struggling at approximately $0.46, which is a direct sign of dwindling selling pressure.

The XRP daily chart reveals a number of important indicators that shed light on the current state of the market. At the 50 EMA, or roughly $0.46, XRP is encountering resistance at its current trading level of $0.44. A short-to-medium term bearish trend is indicated by the price's proximity to both the 200 and 100 exponential moving averages.

There are indications of a possible recovery in spite of this. The volume has increased significantly — by 80% — indicating that there is more interest and activity on the market. In particular, if the price can break above it and maintain the 50 EMA level, this volume spike may be a precursor to a reversal.

In addition, the current Relative Strength Index (RSI) is nearing the oversold area at 43. This means that the selling pressure may have subsided and that buyers may soon enter the market. A push toward the $0.50 mark may be possible if XRP can hold onto its current support levels and overcome the $0.46 resistance.

The mood of the market as a whole is another important consideration. The price action of XRP may be favorably impacted by the stabilization and possible upward movement of major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

Given that XRP typically follows the overall trend of the market, a positive outlook for the market may aid XRP in reaching its next resistance levels.