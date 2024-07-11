Advertisement
    XRP on Verge of Crazy Price Pump, If John Bollinger's Bands Are Right

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP set to explode as Bollinger Bands signal mega 60,000% rally ahead
    Thu, 11/07/2024 - 8:52
    XRP on Verge of Crazy Price Pump, If John Bollinger's Bands Are Right
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    An interesting pattern hinting at a potential monumental jump in value has formed on the XRP price chart. This time, the focus is on the Bollinger Bands, a popular technical indicator for traders.

    For those unfamiliar with Bollinger Bands, developed by famous trader John Bollinger, they consist of a simple moving average and two standard deviations above and below it. The narrowing of these bands usually indicates a period of low volatility, often preceding significant price movements.

    Thus, the current analysis shows that the bands are experiencing a notable narrowing comparable only to what happened once in 2017, when there was an unprecedented jump in the price of XRP by a staggering 55,000%. At that time, the cryptocurrency's price peaked at $3.30 per token by early 2018.

    Narrowing also occurred after that, but such strong movements were no longer predicted.  For example, in late 2020, the emergence of this pattern preceded a significant sevenfold increase in the price of XRP, reaching almost $2 per token by April 2021.

    Thus the continued narrowing of the Bollinger Bands, which began in November 2022, adds weight to arguments in favor of a potential rise in the value of XRP in the near future.

    XRP is currently trading at less than half a dollar per token. Will it be able to execute such a powerful price bounce from there? It seems that only the most desperate optimist would believe it. However, what can be known for sure on the crypto market?

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #XRP Price Analysis
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

