    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for July 10

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has drop of XRP ended yet?
    Wed, 10/07/2024 - 15:18
    XRP Price Prediction for July 10
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The rates of most of the coins have returned to the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has remained the same since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is coming back to the local support level of $0.4320. If the daily bar closes near it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout to the $0.43 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Today's move has not affected the technical position of XRP on the daily time frame. Such a statement is also confirmed by the falling volume, which means none of the sides is ready for a sharp move.

    In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the narrow range of $0.43-$0.44 is the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture remains bearish as the price keeps trading below the $0.46 zone. In this regard, there is still a chance to expect a further correction to $0.40 level and below.

    XRP is trading at $0.4355 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

