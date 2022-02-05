XRP Spikes 15.3%, While 70 Million XRP Gets Moved to Ripple's ODL Corridors

Whale Alert has detected three large XRP transfers, while the coin gained over 15 percent

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Prominent blockchain tracker Whale Alert that shares details on large crypto transactions via their Twitter account has posted three tweeted with details of large XRP transactions.

Two of them were made to Ripple ODL partner platforms. As XRP price has increased by over fifteen percent, crypto market players started to transfer large amounts of this leading digital currency.

70 million XRP moved to ODL platforms

Whale Alert spotted three transactions – two carrying 20 million XRP each and one transferring 30 million of Ripple-affiliated coins.

The earliest transfer, during which 30 million XRP were shifted, was made by leading South Korean exchange Bithumb between its wallets. According to Whale Alert data, this platform often conducts large internal XRP transfers.

The other two transactions were made by an anonymous wallet to Bitso and Bitstamp – both exchanges collaborate with Ripple fintech heavyweight providing transactions using Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity service used for seamless cross-border payments.

Bitso is based in Mexico, while Bitstamp is located in Luxembourg and on Friday it announced the opening of an office in Amsterdam.

Image via Twitter

XRP shows an over 15 percent spike

The eighth largest cryptocurrency, XRP, has gained more than fifteen percent over the past 24 hours and at the moment is trading at $0.6714, according to the data provided by CoinMarketCap.

XRP has seen a massive decline of almost 42 percent since December 23, when it was trading at $1.01. Since January 22 until February 4, the coin was trading in the $0.59 range, sometimes taking a small rise above $0.6.

However, since February 5, XRP has added 15.33 percent, now trading at $0.67099.