XRP Slumps 8.3%, Bullish Divergence Looms

Mon, 05/08/2023 - 19:19
article image
Alex Dovbnya
XRP has fallen 8.3% to $0.42 amid a wider market downturn, with its market cap now at $21.8 billion
XRP Slumps 8.3%, Bullish Divergence Looms
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

XRP, the controversial token associated with blockchain company Ripple, slumped 8.3% to $0.42 amid a broader market downturn, according to data from CoinGecko.

The cryptocurrency's market capitalization now stands at $21.8 billion, while its 24-hour trading volume has reached $1.4 billion. XRP's price movement is in line with the performance of other major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB, which have also experienced declines over the past week.

Despite the recent slump, XRP investors might have a reason for cautious optimism. 100eyes Crypto Scanner, a popular crypto analysis platform, tweeted a "crypto alert" highlighting an "RSI bullish divergence" on the XRP-USDT one-hour chart.

Bullish divergence is a technical analysis term that refers to a situation when an asset's price makes a lower low, but its Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator, makes a higher low. This suggests that selling pressure is weakening, and a potential trend reversal could be on the horizon.

Related
Whales Cash in on Pepe After Binance Listing
This potential reversal comes as XRP's price decline mirrors the broader cryptocurrency market.

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin's price fell 6.6%, Ethereum's slid 3.1%, and BNB's dropped 7.6%. The market-wide downturn has been attributed to a variety of factors, including network congestion issues that promoted Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency trading platform, to temporarily halt withdrawals.  

The identification of a bullish divergence in XRP's RSI could signal a potential upswing in the near future, but investors should approach this possibility with caution and carefully consider their risk tolerance before making any decisions.

#XRP Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Ethereum Gas Skyrocketing as Trader Paid 64 ETH in Fees, What's Happening?
05/08/2023 - 22:14
Ethereum Gas Skyrocketing as Trader Paid 64 ETH in Fees, What's Happening?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Critical State: What's Happening?
05/08/2023 - 17:00
Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Critical State: What's Happening?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Whales Cash in on Pepe After Binance Listing
05/08/2023 - 16:38
Whales Cash in on Pepe After Binance Listing
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya