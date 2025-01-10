Advertisement
    XRP Skyrockets in Number of Holders, Outshining Rivals

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP dominates early 2025 as number of holders skyrockets
    Fri, 10/01/2025 - 13:04
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    The new year has brought big shifts in the cryptocurrency market, with XRP leading the charge in wallet growth. As of early 2025, the third biggest digital asset has seen a sharp increase in the number of holders, reflecting what may be growing interest and confidence in the project.

    According to Santiment's latest data, XRP wallets have increased by 58,000 since the start of the year, representing a 1% rise. This growth positions XRP among the top-performing cryptocurrencies in terms of adoption, as measured by the number of unique wallet holders.

    Ethereum also showed notable growth, adding 645,000 wallets, an increase of 0.5%. Bitcoin followed with a gain of 102,000 wallets, while Dogecoin added 29,000 wallets, and Cardano saw a modest increase of 2,800 wallets, marking a 0.1% growth.

    Not all assets did as well. Chainlink experienced a decline, losing 3,300 wallets, or 0.5% of its holders since the start of the year. This drop may indicate some hesitancy within the Chainlink community, possibly influenced by uncertainty and need or reevaluation among investors.

    The pace of wallet growth — or its absence — is often viewed as a reflection of community sentiment. Assets gaining holders suggest a belief in long-term value, while a drop may indicate short-term unease. Santiment, reporting on these figures, points to such trends as opportunities to understand market behavior.

    For XRP, the rise in holders could be an indicator of growing confidence among investors, especially after the staggering end of 2024, with an almost 500% price surge in just two months.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

