XRP Skyrockets in Number of Holders, Outshining Rivals

The new year has brought big shifts in the cryptocurrency market, with XRP leading the charge in wallet growth. As of early 2025, the third biggest digital asset has seen a sharp increase in the number of holders, reflecting what may be growing interest and confidence in the project.

According to Santiment's latest data, XRP wallets have increased by 58,000 since the start of the year, representing a 1% rise. This growth positions XRP among the top-performing cryptocurrencies in terms of adoption, as measured by the number of unique wallet holders.

Ethereum also showed notable growth, adding 645,000 wallets, an increase of 0.5%. Bitcoin followed with a gain of 102,000 wallets, while Dogecoin added 29,000 wallets, and Cardano saw a modest increase of 2,800 wallets, marking a 0.1% growth.

📊 As 2025 has kicked off with roller coastering prices for crypto's top assets, the amount of hodlers have fluctuated wildly since the new year:



🪙 Bitcoin $BTC: +102K Wallets

🪙Ethereum $ETH: +645K Wallets

🪙XRP Ledger $XRP: +58K Wallets

🪙Cardano $ADA: +2.8K Wallets… pic.twitter.com/W07x43GgW4 — Santiment (@santimentfeed) January 10, 2025

Not all assets did as well. Chainlink experienced a decline, losing 3,300 wallets, or 0.5% of its holders since the start of the year. This drop may indicate some hesitancy within the Chainlink community, possibly influenced by uncertainty and need or reevaluation among investors.

The pace of wallet growth — or its absence — is often viewed as a reflection of community sentiment. Assets gaining holders suggest a belief in long-term value, while a drop may indicate short-term unease. Santiment, reporting on these figures, points to such trends as opportunities to understand market behavior.

For XRP, the rise in holders could be an indicator of growing confidence among investors, especially after the staggering end of 2024, with an almost 500% price surge in just two months.