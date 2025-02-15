Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Skyrockets 17%: Can It Rebound to $3? Key Levels to Watch

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 15/02/2025 - 13:00
    Advertisement
    XRP Skyrockets 17%: Can It Rebound to $3? Key Levels to Watch
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP, the third largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has risen more than 17% since the past week due to positive developments surrounding potential crypto exchange-traded funds (ETF).

    Advertisement

    In a Feb. 13 filing, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) acknowledged Grayscale’s Form 19b-4 application to list XRP ETFs. Following the favorable news, the betting odds on an XRP ETF approval in 2025 jumped to 81% on Polymarket.

    Article image
    XRP/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    After days of consolidating between $2.26 and $2.54, XRP began to tick higher from lows of $2.33 on Feb. 12.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Skyrockets 17%: Can It Rebound to $3? Key Levels to Watch
    Binance Implements Critical Transparency Update for All Tokens
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Go Offline: Details
    Ancient Bitcoin Whale Comes Back With $30 Million in BTC After 11 Years' Sleep

    Related
    XRP Forms Death Cross as Market Volatility Grows, What's Next?
    Thu, 02/06/2025 - 16:05
    XRP Forms Death Cross as Market Volatility Grows, What's Next?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    XRP rallied past the daily SMA 50 at $2.668, a previous support that turned resistance lately, demonstrating a sweep of upward liquidity that pushed its rally to intraday highs of $2.83 in Saturday's trading session. If today closes in green, XRP will mark its fourth consecutive day of gains.

    Can XRP recover to $3? 

    Currently, buyers are attempting to reinforce their position by keeping the price above moving averages, in this case, the daily SMA 50 at $2.668. If they succeed, XRP could break through the $2.91 barrier and eventually hit $3. If the price recovers $3, XRP may aim for a retest of the $3.4 high.

    Related
    XRP Market Rebound Attracts $4 Billion in Open Interest: What Next?
    Tue, 02/04/2025 - 16:02
    XRP Market Rebound Attracts $4 Billion in Open Interest: What Next?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide


    At the time of writing, XRP was up 1.99% in the last 24 hours to $2.8 and up 17% weekly.

    If the price turns down from current levels, bulls might aim to flip the daily SMA 50 into support. If this fails, XRP might return to its prior range and consolidate between $2.26 and $2.54 for a little while.

    In positive news, the XLS-56 amendment is now live on XRP Ledger (XRPL), allowing for bundled transactions of up to eight in a single operation. This improves transaction synchronization and control, as well as efficiency and user experience, and comes just when AMM swap volumes and new wallet creations increase.

    #XRP News

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Feb 15, 2025 - 12:37
    SHIB Price Prediction for February 15
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Feb 15, 2025 - 12:14
    253,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Stuns World's Biggest Crypto Exchange
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Supermoon and Peanut Trade to Host Leading Founders & Investors during ETH Denver 2025
    LBank Global World Premiere Lists MyShell (SHELL) with 100,000 SHELL Rewards, Enhancing Crypto Innovation
    LBank Labs and 13Desk Present "AI in the Skyline": A Premier Consensus Hong Kong 2025 Side Event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Skyrockets 17%: Can It Rebound to $3? Key Levels to Watch
    SHIB Price Prediction for February 15
    253,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Stuns World's Biggest Crypto Exchange
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD