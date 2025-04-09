XRP Sees 37.92% Spike in Trading Volume Following XRP ETF Launch

Ripple’s XRP is currently witnessing a strong rebound, marked by a notable surge in both price and trading volume.

Advertisement

This momentum follows the debut of the first U.S.-based XRP ETF, a development that has reawakened investor interest and helped shift sentiment away from recent market fears, including those driven by tariff concerns.

As of the last 24 hours, XRP’s trading volume has increased by 37.92%, reaching over $8.92 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.

Alongside this surge in activity, the price of XRP has also jumped by 10.46%, now trading at $2.05. This signals a potential bullish comeback as investors grow increasingly optimistic about XRP’s long-term potential.

Advertisement

XRP mmics XXRP ETF trading patterns

XRP’s trading volume spike mirrors that of XXRP, the Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP ETF, which recorded what analysts have called a “very respectable” debut.

While this is the first XRP ETF launched in the U.S., it represents a major milestone for both Ripple and the broader cryptocurrency market.

The XXRP ETF saw over $5 million in trading volume on its first day, suggesting institutional appetite for XRP-based investment products is gaining traction. The ETF’s design, based on swaps that mirror XRP’s performance rather than direct holdings, still appears to be sufficient to spark renewed activity in the spot market.

Following this impressive start, market participants are eyeing further institutional adoption and anticipating the launch of additional XRP-based ETFs in the near future, both of which could continue to drive up demand and price.

XRP overcomes resistance after volatile week

Despite the positive momentum, XRP had previously struggled with price volatility. Over the past week, the token declined by 4.47% and faced strong resistance at the $1.80 mark, failing to break through multiple times.

However, the successful ETF launch has renewed optimism among traders and analysts, many of whom are now issuing bullish long-term price predictions for XRP.

The surge in volume and price suggests that this might be a turning point for the altcoin as it positions itself for greater adoption and institutional backing.