    XRP Rockets 454% in Liquidation Imbalance as Bears Fuel Price Rally

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP price continues to rise as massive 454% liquidation imbalance, fueled by short squeezes, drives token closer to new highs
    Wed, 20/11/2024 - 14:10
    The anomalous dynamics continue with the popular cryptocurrency XRP, especially when it comes to trading on the futures market. Thus, according to data from CoinGlass, the volume of liquidations of perpetual futures on XRP over the past four hours totaled $2.57 million, which is currently the fourth largest volume on the entire crypto asset derivatives market. 

    What is even more entertaining about this type of liquidation is that only 17.9% of it is long positions, while the entire bulk comes from short position liquidations. As a result, there was an imbalance in XRP during the period under review, with short liquidations exceeding long liquidations by 4.54 times, or 454%.

    Article image
    Source: CoinGlass

    This difference is explained by the price action of XRP, when the token literally does not stop growing, and partly by the stubbornness of bearish sellers, whose liquidations of short positions stimulate the already vertical growth of the token's price. 

    Article image
    XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Thus, in these four hours, the price of XRP once again printed a green candle of 6.34%, reaching a high of $1.15. As you can now see from the data, this was largely due to the forced closing of bearish positions on futures for more than $2 million. 

    Clearly, going short on XRP is hardly the best trading strategy right now. Ultimately, the price of the token will continue to rise longer than the sellers have enough money, and it is likely that as long as they keep trying to chase a top in XRP, the price will continue to rise.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

