    XRP Ledger Ethereum Sidechain Welcomes Major Release: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Release brings significant features to XRPL EVM network
    Tue, 19/11/2024 - 15:23
    XRP Ledger Ethereum Sidechain Welcomes Major Release: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The XRP Ledger (XRPL) Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) sidechain has welcomed a new release. The v4.0.0 Chain Upgrade, a major release includes important changes, features and improvements for the launch of the XRPL EVM network.

    The v4.0.0 release brings significant features to the XRPL EVM network, such as minting and burning capabilities for managing the native XRP token through the axelar bridge. Support for minting and burning has been enabled using x/erc20 precompiles, allowing greater flexibility in token management.

    Likewise, the v4.0.0 release brings on upgraded dependencies. The Cosmos SDK has been bumped to v0.50.9 for enhanced performance and stability, while Evmos has been upgraded to v20, bringing the latest improvements from the Evmos ecosystem.

    Advertisement

    Related
    XRPL: Four Big Updates Set to Transform XRP Ledger
    Thu, 11/14/2024 - 15:57
    XRPL: Four Big Updates Set to Transform XRP Ledger
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Binance Issues Important Alert to Crypto Community, Here's Why
    “Unconscionable”: Ripple CEO Slams Top Candidate to Replace Gensler
    XRP Journey to $2 Begins, Ethereum (ETH) Golden Cross Potential Arises, Cardano (ADA) 2x: Is It Still Undervalued?
    Leading XRP ETP Surpasses Major Milestone

    The XRPL EVM Sidechain, created in collaboration with Peersyst and nearing live deployment on the devnet, is helping to further smart contract capabilities in the XRP Ledger ecosystem. This momentum is expected to pick up in early 2025, when the XRP Ledger programmability is expected to be significantly enhanced.

    XRPL EVM sidechain expected to go live in months

    Programmability on the XRP Ledger is expected to improve in the days ahead through the launch of native smart contract capabilities on the XRP Ledger mainnet, which is currently in the research phase, as well as the introduction of the XRPL EVM Sidechain, which is expected to launch in the coming months.

    Related
    XRPL: This Partnership Connects XRP Ledger to SWIFT, BTC, ETH
    Tue, 08/22/2023 - 15:00
    XRPL: This Partnership Connects XRP Ledger to SWIFT, BTC, ETH
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The XRPL EVM sidechain is expected to provide Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility to the XRP community, allowing developers to use familiar tools and programming languages.

    A crucial aspect of the XRPL EVM Sidechain is its ability to use Axelar as a bridge, allowing for transactions between the XRPL EVM Sidechain, XRP Ledger and over 55 additional blockchains. This configuration would enable dApps to use both XRP Ledger capabilities and EVM smart contracts simultaneously. Wrapped XRP (eXRP) will be the native asset and gas token for cross-chain transactions.

    The latest v4.0.0 upgrade remains a fundamental and essential step toward the launch of the XRPL EVM network.

    #XRPL #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 19, 2024 - 15:14
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Welcomes Red-Hot Japanese Company to Bitcoin Standard
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Nov 19, 2024 - 15:07
    99% of Bitcoin in Profit: Euphoria or Trap? Top Analyst Answers
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BC.GAME Celebrates Third Consecutive Win at the SiGMA Global Gaming Awards with 2024 Best Crypto Casino Title
    Web3 Gaming Trailblazer Big Time Studios Announces $OL Token for the OpenLoot Gaming Platform
    Plutus Announces Platform Enhancements to Bolster Transparency and Sustainability
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Ledger Ethereum Sidechain Welcomes Major Release: Details
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Welcomes Red-Hot Japanese Company to Bitcoin Standard
    99% of Bitcoin in Profit: Euphoria or Trap? Top Analyst Answers
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD