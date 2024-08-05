    XRP Records 223% Spike in Volume as Crypto Liquidations Hit $1 Billion

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    $1.13 billion liquidated across crypto market in last 24 hours amid major sell-off
    Mon, 5/08/2024 - 13:57
    XRP Records 223% Spike in Volume as Crypto Liquidations Hit $1 Billion
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP, the seventh-largest cryptocurrency, has experienced a substantial increase in trading volumes, rising by 223% amid a broader cryptocurrency market sell-off.

    Cryptocurrencies reeled from a bout of risk aversion in the global markets on Monday. The broader cryptocurrency market has been hit hard, with liquidations surpassing $1 billion. Liquidations occur when leveraged positions are forcibly closed due to margin calls, often resulting in sharp price movements.

    In the last 24 hours, $1.13 billion were liquidated across the crypto market, with $963 million in bullish crypto positions liquidated, according to CoinGlass data, indicating that leveraged bets are becoming unsustainable.

    According to CoinMarketCap data, XRP has seen a 223% surge in trading volumes over the last 24 hours, amounting to $3.4 billion.

    The 223% rise in volumes reflects a significant uptick in trading activity, suggesting that investors are capitalizing on the volatile price movements.

    The substantial increase in XRP trading volume might also suggest that traders may be taking advantage of price swings to execute short-term trades. Also, speculative interest and news-driven trading could be contributing to the heightened activity.

    XRP price action

    The XRP price has been under selling pressure, falling for five days in a row after reaching highs of $0.659 on July 31. This continuous sell-off has pushed XRP to levels that have compelled the market to pay attention.

    Article image
    XRP/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    At the time of writing, XRP was down 16.77% in the last 24 hours to $0.452 and was down 26.30% for the week. If XRP ends lower today, it will be down for the sixth day in a row. Today's sell-off was the greatest, with XRP plunging to a low of $0.436, last seen in early July.

    On the upside, a decisive break above the daily moving averages of 50 and 200, at $0.52 and $0.543, respectively, could signal a bullish comeback. Meanwhile, XRP could see a relief rally as bears take a breather.

    If the declines continue, the next major support levels for XRP are $0.403 and $0.387, where the price rallied sharply in early July. 

    #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

