    XRP: Six-Year Triangle Breakout Signals Massive Upside for XRP

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    XRP has been on rise since July 29
    Wed, 31/07/2024 - 15:54
    XRP: Six-Year Triangle Breakout Signals Massive Upside for XRP
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP, the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization might be on the verge of a massive price movement that could see substantial gains.

    Advertisement

    According to crypto analyst Ali Martinez, XRP has been consolidating within a symmetrical triangle pattern for the past six years. This long-term consolidation phase has kept the cryptocurrency in a tight trading range, but a bullish breakout could be imminent.

    According to Ali, "XRP has been consolidating within a symmetrical triangle for 6 years. A bullish breakout could occur if XRP surpasses $0.90."

    The symmetrical triangle pattern is a technical analysis formation that typically indicates a period of consolidation before significant price movement. For XRP, this pattern has been in play since the 2017-2018 crypto boom. Ali suggests that if XRP can surpass the critical resistance level of $0.90, it could trigger a bullish breakout.

    HOT Stories
    Samson Mow Issues Bullish Bitcoin Call on Goldman Sachs Boss
    Extreme Surge in XRP Whales Spotted
    $70,000 Breakthrough Eludes Bitcoin, What's Next? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Escapes Downtrend, But Will Dogecoin (DOGE) Breakthrough?
    Ripple Betting Big on Brazil

    A bullish surge to $0.90 represents 40% gains from current price levels. At the time of writing, XRP was up 2.81% in the last 24 hours to $0.649, outperforming the top 10. A breakout validated by this move might create massive upside potential for XRP.

    Related
    XRP Decouples From Bitcoin in Epic Price Reversal: Details
    Tue, 07/30/2024 - 14:40
    XRP Decouples From Bitcoin in Epic Price Reversal: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    XRP has been on the rise since July 29 and is set to mark its fourth consecutive day of gains. Today's rise has produced intraday highs of $0.659.

    XRP to $15?

    The breakout target of a symmetrical triangle is calculated by taking the maximum distance between its upper and lower trendlines and adding it to the breakout point. Applying this to XRP's monthly chart may indicate a rise to $15, up around 2,200% from present levels.

    The accumulation of XRP by large holders, often referred to as "whales," has been on the rise, indicating bullishness for XRP.

    Related
    Is XRP on Verge of Another 'Golden Cross?'
    Mon, 07/29/2024 - 15:41
    Is XRP on Verge of Another 'Golden Cross?'
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    According to Santiment, the amount of wallets holding at least 10,000 XRP has skyrocketed in the past five weeks. A total of 279,400 of such shark and whale addresses exist on XRP Ledger, returning to a six-month high. The correlation between these wallets and XRP's market value has been undeniable throughout 2024.

    #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image DOGE Prediction for July 31
    Jul 31, 2024 - 15:47
    DOGE Prediction for July 31
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Vitalik Buterin Comes out as Dogecoin (DOGE) Holder
    Jul 31, 2024 - 15:47
    Vitalik Buterin Comes out as Dogecoin (DOGE) Holder
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Cardano Founder Expecting Next Backlash After Chang
    Jul 31, 2024 - 15:47
    Cardano Founder Expecting Next Backlash After Chang
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Ethernity Launches the First Entertainment-Focused Layer 2 Chain on Optimism’s Superchain
    Venom Continues Global Expansion with Listing on Coins.ph
    DSCVR Launches Canvas: A Massive Leap for Web3 Social Embedded Apps
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP: Six-Year Triangle Breakout Signals Massive Upside for XRP
    DOGE Prediction for July 31
    Vitalik Buterin Comes out as Dogecoin (DOGE) Holder
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD