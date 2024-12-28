Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    XRP at $2.7? Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Shares Bullish View

    Advertisement
    article image
    Dan Burgin
    XRP price might be forming bullish flag pattern
    Sat, 28/12/2024 - 13:30
    XRP at $2.7? Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Shares Bullish View
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Seasoned trader Peter Brandt has shared two charts that hint at the next possible move for XRP price.

    Advertisement

    In his recent post on X, Brandt shared a weekly chart that shows a bullish wedge pattern.

    Article image
    Source: X/Peter Brandt

    If validated, the pattern will show price growth into 2025.

    HOT Stories
    XRP at $2.7? Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Shares Bullish View
    DOGE Price Skyrockets as 90 Million Dogecoin Traded in 48 Hours
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Doubles Down on His Bitcoin $350K Prediction for 2025
    XRP: Here's What Happens if This Resistance is Broken, Finally, Ethereum (ETH) Is Waking Up, Growth of US Dollar Index (DXY) Is What Suffocating Bitcoin

    The daily chart, however, suggests a correction from the local top level of $2.728000.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: X/Peter Brandt

    Earlier, Peter Brandt tweeted that the XRP/USD pair currently seems to be forming a Half Mast Flag. 

    Related
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Spots Important Bullish XRP Pattern
    Tue, 12/17/2024 - 14:13
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Spots Important Bullish XRP Pattern
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    If this pattern completes, Brandt suggests the "distance to upside should equal advance into tip of flag," consistent with how this technical formation typically unfolds. While the pattern often signals a substantial price move following a drop, it does not always guarantee upward momentum.

    Is 2024 XRP price rally over?

    XRP experienced a notable rally in December, reaching a peak of $2.72 on Dec. 3. However, the price has since declined steadily, with heightened volatility during the holiday season. A brief rally followed the launch of Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin but was insufficient to revive XRP's upward trajectory.

    Currently, XRP remains 36.3% below its all-time high from early 2018, falling short of setting a new record in December despite earlier momentum.

    Currently, the XRP price remains stale, sitting at the $2.1 level.

    The market cap has reached $124.14 billion, reflecting a 1.79% increase, while the 24-hour trading volume stands at $4.02 billion, up by 27.92%. This results in a volume-to-market cap ratio of 3.26%, indicating steady liquidity.

    The fully diluted valuation (FDV) has climbed to $216.24 billion, reinforcing confidence in XRP's long-term potential. These figures highlight the cryptocurrency's resilience and ongoing appeal among investors.

    #XRP Price Prediction #Peter Brandt
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 28, 2024 - 13:15
    SHIB Burns Spike 360% After Crucial Recent Development
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Dec 28, 2024 - 13:00
    DOGE Price Skyrockets as 90 Million Dogecoin Traded in 48 Hours
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Interview with Murad Mahmudov: Why Memecoins Will Dominate 2025
    Discover the AUSD (Agora) Listing on XT December 23rd, 2024
    FixedFloat Launches FixedFloatBot on Telegram to Simplify Crypto Trading
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP at $2.7? Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Shares Bullish View
    SHIB Burns Spike 360% After Crucial Recent Development
    DOGE Price Skyrockets as 90 Million Dogecoin Traded in 48 Hours
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD