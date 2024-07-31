XRP Rallied 60,000% Last Time This Happened, Here's How Many SHIB U.S. Government Holds, Ethereum ICO Wallet Moves Millions in ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

We summarized the top three news stories from the previous day so that you don't miss any major events in the world of crypto.

Last time this happened, XRP price saw 60,000% rally

Tony Severino, founder of CoinChartist and head of research at NewsBTC, has recently taken to X platform to point out that XRP's monthly Bollinger Bands "are the tightest ever." Based on Severino's observations , they are even tighter than they were before the remarkable 60,000% XRP price rally that ended in 2018. If the gap between the upper and lower bands is shrinking, as in XRP's current case, it means that the asset is experiencing relatively low volatility. It is worth noting that a period of extremely low volatility is typically followed by a squeeze. XRP bulls are hoping that this extremely unusual low volatility could indicate a substantial price increase. At the moment of writing, XRP is up 5.75% over the past 24 hours, trading at $0.6514, per CoinMarketCap.

Here's how many Shiba Inu (SHIB) U.S. government holds

With growing popularity and adoption of various altcoins, traditional institutions started paying more attention to this type of digital asset in addition to Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency. Among them is Shiba Inu ; according to recent data by Arkham Intelligence, the Shiba Inu holdings of the United States government constitute an astonishing 54.897 billion meme tokens. It is notable that Shiba Inu is the only asset out of 100 that recorded its quantity in billions. The current value of such an amount of SHIB, given the token's price of $0.00001642, stands at $899,210. Even though SHIB's value may seem insignificant at present, some market analysts speculate that the U.S. government may be holding onto the meme coin in anticipation of its future price increasing before offloading it.

