    XRP Rallied 60,000% Last Time This Happened, Here's How Many SHIB U.S. Government Holds, Ethereum ICO Wallet Moves Millions in ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    Advertisement
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Check out the key news over the past day in U.Today's news digest!
    Wed, 31/07/2024 - 16:09
    XRP Rallied 60,000% Last Time This Happened, Here's How Many SHIB U.S. Government Holds, Ethereum ICO Wallet Moves Millions in ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    We summarized the top three news stories from the previous day so that you don't miss any major events in the world of crypto.

    Last time this happened, XRP price saw 60,000% rally

    Tony Severino, founder of CoinChartist and head of research at NewsBTC, has recently taken to X platform to point out that XRP's monthly Bollinger Bands "are the tightest ever." Based on Severino's observations, they are even tighter than they were before the remarkable 60,000% XRP price rally that ended in 2018. If the gap between the upper and lower bands is shrinking, as in XRP's current case, it means that the asset is experiencing relatively low volatility. It is worth noting that a period of extremely low volatility is typically followed by a squeeze. XRP bulls are hoping that this extremely unusual low volatility could indicate a substantial price increase. At the moment of writing, XRP is up 5.75% over the past 24 hours, trading at $0.6514, per CoinMarketCap.

    Related
    XRP Skyrockets 111% in Volume as Price Pushes Higher
    Tue, 07/30/2024 - 12:55
    XRP Skyrockets 111% in Volume as Price Pushes Higher
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt

    HOT Stories
    Samson Mow Issues Bullish Bitcoin Call on Goldman Sachs Boss
    Extreme Surge in XRP Whales Spotted
    $70,000 Breakthrough Eludes Bitcoin, What's Next? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Escapes Downtrend, But Will Dogecoin (DOGE) Breakthrough?
    Ripple Betting Big on Brazil

    Here's how many Shiba Inu (SHIB) U.S. government holds

    With growing popularity and adoption of various altcoins, traditional institutions started paying more attention to this type of digital asset in addition to Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency. Among them is Shiba Inu; according to recent data by Arkham Intelligence, the Shiba Inu holdings of the United States government constitute an astonishing 54.897 billion meme tokens. It is notable that Shiba Inu is the only asset out of 100 that recorded its quantity in billions. The current value of such an amount of SHIB, given the token's price of $0.00001642, stands at $899,210. Even though SHIB's value may seem insignificant at present, some market analysts speculate that the U.S. government may be holding onto the meme coin in anticipation of its future price increasing before offloading it.

    Ethereum ICO wallet transfers millions in ETH

    Lookonchain, a popular X handle that shares the latest cryptocurrency data, has recently registered the activity of an Ethereum ICO participant that has come back to life after nine years of dormancy. This ETH whale transferred 1,111 ETH worth $3.7 million to a new wallet. The assets were moved in four transactions, carrying 1,000, 100, 10 and 1 ETH. The whale's total holdings stand at 2,000 ETH, which were received at Ethereum's genesis. Back in 2015, the price per ETH was $0.31, making the total purchase worth $620. At the current market rate, the value of this 2,000 ETH is $6,681,471. The difference between the $620 the whale paid for the ETH at the time and its current worth is a staggering 1,077,560%.

    #XRP #Shiba Inu #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

    related image No, Bitcoin ETFs Didn't Lose $1.7 Billion in 24 Hours
    Jul 31, 2024 - 16:02
    No, Bitcoin ETFs Didn't Lose $1.7 Billion in 24 Hours
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Ethereum (ETH) Price to $50,000? Target Updated by Analyst
    Jul 31, 2024 - 16:02
    Ethereum (ETH) Price to $50,000? Target Updated by Analyst
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image XRP Ledger Ships Major Software Update: Details
    Jul 31, 2024 - 16:02
    XRP Ledger Ships Major Software Update: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Ethernity Launches the First Entertainment-Focused Layer 2 Chain on Optimism’s Superchain
    Venom Continues Global Expansion with Listing on Coins.ph
    DSCVR Launches Canvas: A Massive Leap for Web3 Social Embedded Apps
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Rallied 60,000% Last Time This Happened, Here's How Many SHIB U.S. Government Holds, Ethereum ICO Wallet Moves Millions in ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    No, Bitcoin ETFs Didn't Lose $1.7 Billion in 24 Hours
    Ethereum (ETH) Price to $50,000? Target Updated by Analyst
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD