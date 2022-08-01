XRP Price in the Red as Ripple Unlocks 1 Billion Tokens From Its Escrow Wallet

Mon, 08/01/2022 - 06:01
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The XRP token is trading in the red after the cryptocurrency market capped off its best month of the year
XRP Price in the Red as Ripple Unlocks 1 Billion Tokens From Its Escrow Wallet
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

San Francisco-based blockchain payment company Ripple has released 1 billion XRP tokens from two escrow wallets, according to data provided by Bithomp's XRP Ledger explorer.

The XRP is down 1.93% over the past 24 hours, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap. The token is currently trading at $0.38 on major spot exchanges. Back in 2017, the company locked 55% of the total supply of XRP in a series of escrows. It capped the number of new tokens that can be brought into circulating at 1 billion XRPs per month.

Related
Will Ethereum Flippen Bitcoin? This Analyst Says It's "Very Possible"
It should be mentioned that XRP’s recent weakness is linked to Bitcoin’s inability to gain footing above the $24,000 rather than the mundane unlocking of new tokens.

Notably, Ripple tends to return the vast majority of tokens it releases back to its escrow. Because of the predictability of the unlocking procedure, which takes place on the first day of every month, it has no virtually no effect on the price of the XRP token. Despite common misconceptions, the vast majority of those tokens do not flood cryptocurrency exchanges.  

As reported by U.Today, Ripple sold $408 million worth of XRP in the second quarter. The increase in sales was mainly attributed to the growing popularity of the On-Demand Liquidity service.     

In other news, Ripple co-founder Jed McCaleb finally sold his remaining XRP tokens last month, which means that he will no longer be able to exert additional selling pressure on the sixth-largest cryptocurrency.

The total circulating supply of XRP currently stands at 48.3 billion tokens, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap.

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image 4.76 Billion SHIB Burned in July as Staggering Amount of SHIB Sent to Dead Wallets
08/01/2022 - 10:50
4.76 Billion SHIB Burned in July as Staggering Amount of SHIB Sent to Dead Wallets
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ethereum Inflation Reaches Dangerous Levels as EIP1559 No Longer Effective
08/01/2022 - 10:34
Ethereum Inflation Reaches Dangerous Levels as EIP1559 No Longer Effective
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Elon Musk Pumps This Token 16% Just by Tweeting About His Dog
08/01/2022 - 09:51
Elon Musk Pumps This Token 16% Just by Tweeting About His Dog
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev