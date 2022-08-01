XRP Price in the Red as Ripple Unlocks 1 Billion Tokens From Its Escrow Wallet

The XRP token is trading in the red after the cryptocurrency market capped off its best month of the year

San Francisco-based blockchain payment company Ripple has released 1 billion XRP tokens from two escrow wallets, according to data provided by Bithomp's XRP Ledger explorer.



The XRP is down 1.93% over the past 24 hours, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap. The token is currently trading at $0.38 on major spot exchanges. Back in 2017, the company locked 55% of the total supply of XRP in a series of escrows. It capped the number of new tokens that can be brought into circulating at 1 billion XRPs per month.