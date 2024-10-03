Advertisement
    XRP Price Collapses as SEC Appeals Ripple Case, Here's When 'Uptober' Really Starts for Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Sees 2,944% Bullish Whale Activity Spike: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Read U.Today's daily news digest to keep track of the latest crypto events!
    Thu, 3/10/2024 - 16:26
    XRP Price Collapses as SEC Appeals Ripple Case, Here's When 'Uptober' Really Starts for Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Sees 2,944% Bullish Whale Activity Spike: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    U.Today presents the top three crypto news stories over the past day.

    XRP price collapses as SEC appeals Ripple case

    After keeping the XRP community in suspense almost until the very last moment before the Oct. 7 deadline, the U.S. SEC has officially decided to appeal the ruling in the Ripple case. As a reminder, last year, Judge Analisa Torres ruled that secondary XRP sales are considered nonsecurities, which was considered a major victory for the San Francisco-based company. Stuart Alderoty, Ripple's chief legal officer, previously stated that he would not be surprised if the SEC appeals, adding that he believes it will not impact the legal status of the XRP token. Following the announcement, the price of XRP suffered a significant drop; at the moment of writing, XRP is trading at $0.52, down 10.85% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

    When does "Uptober" really start? Bitcoin price history reveals all

    October was off to a rough start, with Bitcoin dropping 3.98% and the total market capitalization of altcoins shrinking by $41.67 billion. However, according to Bitcoin analyst Timothy Peterson,  Bitcoin may still be yet to see green candles this month. In a recent X post, Peterson wrote that the so-called "Uptober" may not begin until after Oct. 19. Historical data indicates that Bitcoin has typically performed well in October, with an average gain of over 14% and a median return of around 13%, but it should be noted that every month that has ended in the green has previously delivered gains from the start. Thus, October may have started off disappointing and failed to meet the usual "Uptober" expectations, but historical data suggests that it is worth holding off on any final judgments for at least two more weeks, as the median of its 11-year history of public trading indicates that better days might still be on the horizon.

    HOT Stories
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Warns XRP Is Heading to Zero Against Bitcoin
    Michael Saylor Calls Bitcoin 'Lightning in a Bottle' as BTC Drops 7%
    Massive Cardano (ADA) Price Drop: Community Speaks Out
    XRP Sees Spike in Whale Activity

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) explodes 2,944% in massive bullish whale activity spike

    According to recent data provided by IntoTheBlock, yesterday, Shiba Inu witnessed a major spike in large holders' netflow; over the course of 24 hours, this metric skyrocketed by over 2,944%. If put in numbers, the total net flow of Shiba Inu tokens into the whale's wallet was 322.7 billion SHIB, which is a drastic shift from a negative flow of -10.96 billion SHIB the previous day. This suggests that whales have turned bullish and are accumulating the token. Additionally, during the period under review, the special inflow metric reached 2.67 trillion SHIB, outpacing outflows of 2.35 trillion SHIB. The driving force behind the netflow's surge is the price of SHIB, or rising interest in it. The renewed interest in SHIB follows a 40% price rally after the token broke free from a six-month downtrend. However, there was a slight setback with a 19% drop before a 6% rebound. This correction is seen as healthy and could set the stage for further price growth, especially since many late investors have exited.

    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

