    Ripple's Top Lawyer Won't Be Surprised if SEC Appeals

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Ripple's top lawyer has stated that the SEC's possible appeal is not going to affect XRP's legal status
    Thu, 15/08/2024 - 17:08
    Ripple's Top Lawyer Won't Be Surprised if SEC Appeals
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    During a recent conversation with securities law professor J.W. Verret, Stuart Alderoty, Ripple's top lawyer, said that he would not be surprised if the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission does decide to appeal. 

    However, XRP's legal status as a non-security is not going to be affected by this potential appeal, according to Alderoty. 

    As reported by U.Today, Judge Analisa Torres determined that the secondary sales of the controversial Ripple-affiliated token were not securities. Apparently, this is not going to change. "That is the law of the land, and that does not change even if the SEC appeals," Alderoty stressed. 

    As reported by U.Today,  Elliott Stein, Bloomberg's senior litigation analyst, recently opined that the Ripple case could positively affect Coinbase's ongoing fight against the SEC. 

    Alderoty also stated that the court ruling would have a "tremendous impact" on the broader crypto industry.

    He also stated that the SEC's "war" on crypto had skewed its core mission. At the same time, Alderoty is hopeful that Ripple's win would allow the industry to turn the page.  

