XRP Price Analysis for June 21

Wed, 06/21/2023 - 16:10
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long is accumulation of XRP going to last?
The local decline might have ended on the cryptocurrency market, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

XRP/USD

XRP is one of the least growing coins today, going up by only 2.08%.

On the local chart, the price of XRP is trading in the middle of the local channel, between the support at $0.49 and the resistance at $0.5030. If the daily bar closes near $0.50 or above that mark, one can expect a blast to the $0.51 zone until the end of the week.

On the daily time frame, the price of XRP has tested the interim mark of $0.50. If the false breakout of it happens and the bar closes far from it, traders are likely to see a local drop to the $0.4950 zone. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

Neither bulls nor bears are dominating on the weekly chart as the rate is in the middle of a wide channel. This means that none of the sides has accumulated enough strength to seize the initiative. In this case, one can expect ongoing consolidation in the area of $0.47-$0.51 for the next few weeks.

XRP is trading at $0.4969 at press time.

