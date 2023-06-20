Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for June 20

Tue, 06/20/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Is it possible to see growth of Bitcoin (BTC) by end of week?
Sellers are not going to give up so easily, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

BTC/USD

The rise of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by almost 1%.

Despite the rise, Bitcoin (BTC) is looking bearish on the local time frame, as the price is coming back to the support level at $26,700. If nothing changes, the breakout may lead to a further dump to $26,600.

On the daily chart, the rate of BTC has made a false breakout of yesterday's peak at $27,050. At the moment, traders should focus on the bar's closure.

If it occurs with no long wicks, there is a high probability of seeing an ongoing decline to $26,400.

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any predictions as the candle has not formed yet. However, if buyers can get the price above the $27,700 mark, one can expect a further upward move to the $28,000 zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $26,784 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

