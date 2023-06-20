Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for June 20

Original U.Today article

Is it possible to see growth of Bitcoin (BTC) by end of week?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Sellers are not going to give up so easily, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rise of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by almost 1%.

Image by TradingView

Despite the rise, Bitcoin (BTC) is looking bearish on the local time frame, as the price is coming back to the support level at $26,700. If nothing changes, the breakout may lead to a further dump to $26,600.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of BTC has made a false breakout of yesterday's peak at $27,050. At the moment, traders should focus on the bar's closure.

If it occurs with no long wicks, there is a high probability of seeing an ongoing decline to $26,400.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any predictions as the candle has not formed yet. However, if buyers can get the price above the $27,700 mark, one can expect a further upward move to the $28,000 zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $26,784 at press time.