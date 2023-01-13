Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for January 13

Fri, 01/13/2023 - 20:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How much energy does XRP need to get to $0.40 mark?
XRP Price Analysis for January 13
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The market might not have found the overbought zone as the prices of most of the coins keep rising.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

XRP is growing much faster than other coins, going up by 1.56% over the last 24 hours.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the local chart, the price of XRP has bounced off the support at $0.37 against the declining volume. If the correction continues to the middle of the channel by the end of the day, traders can see the rate near the resistance tomorrow.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, the situation is less positive. The price of XRP has once again made a false breakout of the resistance at $0.3780.

Related
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for January 12

If buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, the correction may lead to the test of the $0.37 area by the end of the week.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the weekly time frame, the level of $0.3730 is of high importance for XRP. If the bar closes above it, the rise can continue to the resistance zone around $0.40 by the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $0.3737 at press time.

#Ripple Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes Wants to Ask FTX’s SBF This Question
01/13/2023 - 20:29
Former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes Wants to Ask FTX’s SBF This Question
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin Surges Past Mastercard as BTC Price Approaches $20,000
01/13/2023 - 18:06
Bitcoin Surges Past Mastercard as BTC Price Approaches $20,000
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 13
01/13/2023 - 15:36
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 13
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk