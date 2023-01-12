ADA and BNB Price Analysis for January 12

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls are back in the game as most of the coins are again trading in the green zone.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is the biggest gainer today, rocketing by almost 5% over the last 24 hours.

Despite the sharp growth, the price of Cardano (ADA) has made a false breakout of the resistance level at $0.3290. At the moment, traders should pay close attention to it.

If buyers can bring the rate back to the mark by the end of the day and the candle closes near it, the growth may continue to the $0.34 zone by the end of the week.

ADA is trading at $0.3229 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is less of a gainer, going up by 2%.

On the daily time frame, the rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has made a false breakout of yesterday's peak at $287.7. Despite the slight correction, the native exchange coin remains trading in the bullish zone as the price is above the support at $276.5. In this case, the more likely scenario is consolidation in the narrow range of $280-$285 so that buyers can gain more energy for a further move.

BNB is trading at $280.9 at press time.