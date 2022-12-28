XRP Price Analysis for December 28

Original U.Today article

How long can XRP remain weaker against other coins?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bears are again more powerful than bulls, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

XRP/USD

XRP is one of the biggest losers today, going down by 2.7%.

On the local chart, the price of XRP has broken the resistance at $0.3595. If buyers can hold the gained initiative and fix around the $0.36 mark by the end of the day, the rise to $0.3640 can continue tomorrow.

A similar situation can be seen on the daily chart as the price has made the false breakout of yesterday's low at $0.3583.

If nothing changes by the end of the day, XRP might enter sideways trading in the range of $0.36-$0.3650.

On the daily time frame against Bitcoin (BTC), XRP has once again confirmed the mirror support at 0.00002137, which serves the mirror level now. If bulls can hold the rate above it, an upward move may continue to the 0.00002180 mark.

XRP is trading at $0.3611 at press time.