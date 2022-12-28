Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for December 28

Wed, 12/28/2022 - 20:00
Denys Serhiichuk
How long can XRP remain weaker against other coins?
Bears are again more powerful than bulls, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

XRP/USD

XRP is one of the biggest losers today, going down by 2.7%.

On the local chart, the price of XRP has broken the resistance at $0.3595. If buyers can hold the gained initiative and fix around the $0.36 mark by the end of the day, the rise to $0.3640 can continue tomorrow.

A similar situation can be seen on the daily chart as the price has made the false breakout of yesterday's low at $0.3583.

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for December 27

If nothing changes by the end of the day, XRP might enter sideways trading in the range of $0.36-$0.3650.

On the daily time frame against Bitcoin (BTC), XRP has once again confirmed the mirror support at 0.00002137, which serves the mirror level now. If bulls can hold the rate above it, an upward move may continue to the 0.00002180 mark.

XRP is trading at $0.3611 at press time.

#Ripple Price Prediction
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

