Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 27

Original U.Today article

How long is accumulation phase of Cardano (ADA) going to last?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls are trying to seize the initiative, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has risen by 0.19% over the last 24 hours.

The price of Cardano (ADA) is trading near the local support level at $0.2612. If buyers can hold this mark until the end of the day, the correction may continue to the resistance at $0.2650. Such a scenario is relevant until tomorrow (Wednesday) evening.

On the daily chart, the rate of Cardano (ADA) could not keep yesterday's bullish closure going. Thus, the volume is going down, which confirms ongoing sideways trading.

In this case, the more likely scenario is consolidation in the narrow range of $0.26-$0.2650 for the next few days.

On the daily time frame against Bitcoin (BTC), Cardano (ADA) has once again bounced off the resistance level at 0.00001572. If bulls cannot restore the price above it, bears are likely to keep the pressure on. Likewise, there is still a chance to see the test of the 0.00001540 support zone soon.

ADA is trading at $0.2605 at press time.