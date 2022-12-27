Original U.Today article

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 27

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long is accumulation phase of Cardano (ADA) going to last?
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 27
Bulls are trying to seize the initiative, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has risen by 0.19% over the last 24 hours.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

The price of Cardano (ADA) is trading near the local support level at $0.2612. If buyers can hold this mark until the end of the day, the correction may continue to the resistance at $0.2650. Such a scenario is relevant until tomorrow (Wednesday) evening.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of Cardano (ADA) could not keep yesterday's bullish closure going. Thus, the volume is going down, which confirms ongoing sideways trading.

In this case, the more likely scenario is consolidation in the narrow range of $0.26-$0.2650 for the next few days.

ADA/BTC chart by TradingView

On the daily time frame against Bitcoin (BTC), Cardano (ADA) has once again bounced off the resistance level at 0.00001572. If bulls cannot restore the price above it, bears are likely to keep the pressure on. Likewise, there is still a chance to see the test of the 0.00001540 support zone soon.

ADA is trading at $0.2605 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

