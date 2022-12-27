Original U.Today article

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for December 27

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can Binance Coin (BNB) remain stonger than other coins?
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for December 27
Most of the cryptocurrencies are trying to hold the gained initiative and keep trading in the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has risen by 0.30% over the last 24 hours.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

On the hourly chart, Binance Coin (BNB) is looking bullish after the false breakout of the support level at $242.5. At the moment, the price is located near the resistance at $244 against the increased volume. If the candle fixes around that level, the breakout may lead to the test of the $245 mark soon.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation is the same as the price remains trading in a wide range, accumulating energy for a further move. If buyers want to come back to the game, they need to restore the price to the $248 mark.

Only in that case can traders expect a midterm rise above the $250 zone.

BNB/BTC chart by TradingView

On the daily time frame against Bitcoin (BTC), Binance Coin (BNB) is trading near the recently formed support level at 0.014387. If today's bar closes with no long wicks, the rise can continue to the 0.0146 mark by the end of the week.

BNB is trading at $243.4 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

