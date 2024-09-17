    XRP Outperforming as Crypto Market Awaits Fed Rate Decision

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    XRP outperforming top 10 cryptocurrencies with recent price gains
    Tue, 17/09/2024 - 11:25
    XRP Outperforming as Crypto Market Awaits Fed Rate Decision
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP, the seventh largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is trading in green against a backdrop of several cryptocurrencies that are in red as investors await the Federal Reserve’s highly anticipated policy meeting, during which central bankers are expected to lower interest rates for the first time since 2020.

    Advertisement

    Save for Tron (TRX), which was up 1.01% in the last 24 hours, XRP is outperforming the rest of the top 10 cryptocurrencies, which mostly traded in losses, up 2.3% in the past day to trade at $0.586. The seventh largest cryptocurrency by market cap is up 9% weekly.

    Article image
    XRP/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    The Fed is scheduled to meet on Tuesday and Wednesday, and it is largely expected to cut interest rates for the first time since the beginning of its hiking cycle in March 2022. A cut this week would be a pivotal move, as such a move is deemed beneficial for risk assets such as cryptocurrencies.

    HOT Stories
    “Not Even Elon Musk Can Pump DOGE”: Shiba Inu Top Executive
    Cardano (ADA) Founder Addresses 34% Price Crash
    50 Million XRP Tokens Transferred from Ripple Co-Founder’s Wallet
    MicroStrategy to Issue More Debt Following Mammoth Bitcoin Purchase

    Related
    Crypto Whale Acquires 20 Million XRP From Top Korean Exchange
    Sun, 09/15/2024 - 16:00
    Crypto Whale Acquires 20 Million XRP From Top Korean Exchange
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    Following a profit-taking move after three days of sharp rises, XRP rebounded significantly on Sept. 16, reaching highs of $0.591. In the short term, the market will watch for a decisive break above $0.60 and $0.63 for the continuation of XRP's bullish momentum.

    On the other hand, support is envisaged near the daily moving average of 50 and 200 at $0.569, and $0.55 in the event of a price fall.

    Eyes on Fed rate decision

    This week, all eyes are on the Federal Reserve, which is almost certainly going to decrease interest rates. The decision will be announced on Wednesday when the two-day meeting concludes. This would be the first rate cut since the Fed started raising interest rates in March 2022.

    Related
    Key Fed Statement Rocks Markets, Crypto Awaits Reaction
    Sat, 09/07/2024 - 13:11
    Key Fed Statement Rocks Markets, Crypto Awaits Reaction
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Investors will also be seeking hints about the interest rate outlook, particularly if further cuts are expected this year. After this week's summit, two more are scheduled for 2024.

    The biggest uncertainty in markets remains the size of the Fed's rate cut on Wednesday. Per CME Group's FedWatch tool, traders were last pricing in a 67% chance of a 50 basis point drop, up from last week's 25 basis point cut.

    #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:39
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets 287% in Large Transaction Volume in 24 Hours
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    Interviews
    U.Today Editorial TeamU.Today Editorial Team
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Sui Becomes Official Blockchain Partner for ONE Championship
    The Graph Upgrades Tooling for Solana Devs to Accelerate Dapp Deployment
    Exclusive $150K Presale: Bitlauncher Debuts Masterbots.ai, the Revolutionary AI Poised to Rival ChatGPT
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Outperforming as Crypto Market Awaits Fed Rate Decision
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets 287% in Large Transaction Volume in 24 Hours
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD