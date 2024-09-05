    XRP Might Start Forming 'Death Cross' Signal

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP on verge of facing death cross formation if price continues to descend
    Thu, 5/09/2024 - 10:55
    XRP Might Start Forming 'Death Cross' Signal
    With the 50-day moving average crossing below the 200-day moving average, XRP may be about to form a crucial death cross pattern, a bearish technical indicator. Typically this pattern indicates a major trend reversal that may result in increased selling pressure and a potential sharp downward move. 

    The provided chart shows that the 200 EMA and the 50 EMA are convergent, suggesting that the death cross may happen soon. This pattern, when combined with other bearish indicators, has historically frequently resulted in a significant price decline. 

    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    At the moment, XRP is trading at roughly $0.55, struggling to maintain its current levels. The failure to maintain stability or create bullish momentum at these points may be a clear sign that a decline is about to occur. XRP may drop to the $0.50 level or possibly lower if the death cross forms, depending on how the market reacts. 

    A death cross usually prompts traders and investors to become more cautious, which increases sell-offs and lowers the price even more. The broader market backdrop is contributing to the pessimistic attitude. Global markets are influenced by macroeconomic factors, and XRP may face additional downside pressure due to ongoing concerns about regulatory scrutiny and volatility on the broader cryptocurrency market. 

    A more significant price correction in the near future is further supported by the inability to hold the current support level. To sum up, the technical state of XRP indicates that a death cross may form soon, indicating a sharp decline on the market. XRP may go into a longer-term bearish phase if it breaks a critical level, which would be a move toward or below $0.50.

    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

