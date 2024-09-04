    $1 Billion Wiped From Stock Market, Here's Impact on BTC, XRP and ADA

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Cross-market bearish drawdown shaping sentiment negatively
    Wed, 4/09/2024 - 16:15
    $1 Billion Wiped From Stock Market, Here's Impact on BTC, XRP and ADA
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Investors and players on the United States financial market have been reminded of the volatility that characterizes the space. In a post on X, Ran Neuner, CNBC Crypto trader and analyst, posed a crucial teaser to asset holders. The analyst hinted at a possible recurrence of the crypto market meltdown triggered by the stock market.

    Advertisement

    Stock market meltdown and crypto correlation

    Neuner reminded the general financial community of the huge loss suffered when $1.05 trillion was wiped out from the U.S. stock market recently. Notably, even tech stocks on the Nasdaq were impacted by the market volatility.

    Flowing from this, Neuner predicted that another meltdown might just be on the horizon. Hence, it seemed appropriate to gauge investors’ preparedness and enlighten the community as to what to expect. "Are you prepared for a crypto meltdown?" Neuner asked.

    Recently, some notable entities that suffered losses on the stock market include Nvidia, Tesla, MicroStrategy, Microsoft, Google and Amazon, among others. Nvidia, a world leader in artificial intelligence computing, suffered a loss of 9.22%, while Tesla with its base in electric cars and clean energy recorded a loss of 1.56%.

    Some entities listed on the U.S. stock market with crypto ties were not exempt from this meltdown. For instance, MicroStrategy, the business intelligence firm led by Michael Saylor, registered a 3.95% loss from the U.S. stock market meltdown.

    Impact on Bitcoin (BTC), Cardano (ADA), and XRP

    Given the interconnectedness of the crypto sector with the financial market, some digital assets have seen their fair share of bearish sentiment.

    Bitcoin, the world’s largest crypto asset, has registered a 4.57% drop in market capitalization to $1.12 trillion. As of the time of writing, BTC changed hands for $56,573.29, representing a 4.53% decrease in the past 24 hours.

    It is the same outlook for Cardano (ADA) and XRP, whose market capitalization dropped by 4.04% and 3.77% to $11,415,589,469 and $ 30,921,812,619, respectively.

    The market performance over the past seven days reveals that ADA has been on a downward slide since Aug. 29. As for XRP, it has maintained a seven-day run of bearish sentiment and price decline, per CoinMarketCap data.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 4, 2024 - 15:59
    Michael Saylor Goes Full McDonald's in Epic Bitcoin Push
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Sep 4, 2024 - 15:44
    Odds of Massive Rate Cut Surge. Is Bitcoin (BTC) About to Rally?
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bitoro to launch Perpetual Futures ‘ZK Chain’ to Enhance Liquidity
    Gamster Announces Seed Sale to Fund Innovative AI-Driven P2E Platform
    Forgd is Reinventing Web3 Advisory with Free Tools for Tokenomics Design, Liquidity Monitoring, and Token Cap Table Management
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $1 Billion Wiped From Stock Market, Here's Impact on BTC, XRP and ADA
    Michael Saylor Goes Full McDonald's in Epic Bitcoin Push
    Odds of Massive Rate Cut Surge. Is Bitcoin (BTC) About to Rally?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD