Advertisement
AD

    XRP Might Skyrocket in July If This Tendency Plays Out

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    XRP set to soar in July if trend holds
    Tue, 2/07/2024 - 7:59
    XRP Might Skyrocket in July If This Tendency Plays Out
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP, the seventh-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, might be poised for a significant price surge in July, if historical trends are any indication. Over the past two years, XRP has shown remarkable performance in July, closing the month with impressive gains.

    Advertisement

    In July 2022, XRP saw a substantial increase, closing the month 14% higher. This bullish momentum carried over into July 2023, when XRP experienced a 48% rise.

    The 2023 surge was notably driven by a pivotal ruling in the Ripple lawsuit, which declared that XRP was not a security in itself. This legal victory boosted investor confidence and contributed to the positive price movement.

    Looking at the current scenario, XRP's price experienced a decline in June 2024, dipping by 8%. However, if the historical bullish pattern continues, XRP might rebound strongly in July.

    Related
    Mon, 06/24/2024 - 12:56
    XRP Skyrockets 170% in Volume Amid $281 Million Market Crash
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The anticipation is based on a combination of past performance and market sentiment. The Ripple lawsuit ruling last year played a crucial role in elevating XRP's price, and any further positive developments in the ongoing legal battle could have a similar impact. Additionally, broader market trends and potential positive news regarding Ripple and XRP Ledger could also drive XRP higher.

    XRP price action

    At the time of writing, XRP was trading at $0.4792. The XRP price has sustained its rebound since Friday's low of $0.468 and will mark the fourth consecutive day of gains if today closes in the green.

    TradingView
    XRP/USD Monthly chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    If XRP continues its current bounce and breaks above its daily SMA 50 and 200 at $0.503 and $0.556, respectively, it may attempt a climb to the range's overhead barrier at $0.57. In the event of further falls, the $0.46 support may be critical to monitor in the short term. If this key support is lost, XRP might fall to $0.41.

    Related
    Sat, 06/22/2024 - 14:51
    Massive 51 Million XRP Stash Shifted From Binance as Whales Intensify Moves
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    XRP has a history of strong performance in July, with substantial gains recorded in the past two years. If this trend continues, the cryptocurrency could see a significant rebound following a bearish June. Investors will be watching closely, hopeful that historical patterns will hold and lead to a bullish July for XRP.

    It should, however, be borne in mind that while historical trends provide a useful guide, they might not be a guarantee of future performance.

    #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Advertisement
    related image XRP and ADA Achieve Major Swiss Listing, Cardano Creator Breaks Silence
    Jul 02, 2024 - 08:22
    XRP and ADA Achieve Major Swiss Listing, Cardano Creator Breaks Silence
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Ripple’s CLO Compares Crypto to Interent
    Jul 02, 2024 - 07:58
    Ripple’s CLO Compares Crypto to Interent
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Shytoshi Kusama Teases Major Changes Coming Soon After Being “Shy and Quiet”
    Jul 02, 2024 - 08:22
    Shytoshi Kusama Teases Major Changes Coming Soon After Being “Shy and Quiet”
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Cloudbet Integrates Ethena USDe (sUSDe) Stablecoin and ENA Tokens
    CARV Launches Alphanet: $35M Node Sale Propels Decentralization Milestone
    FixedFloat Exchange Issues Statement on Security Breaches and Future Enhancements
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP and ADA Achieve Major Swiss Listing, Cardano Creator Breaks Silence
    XRP Might Skyrocket in July If This Tendency Plays Out
    Ripple’s CLO Compares Crypto to Interent
    Show all