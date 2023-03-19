XRP Market Cap Tops $20 Billion

Sun, 03/19/2023 - 19:00
article image
Alex Dovbnya
XRP's market capitalization has exceeded $20 billion as the cryptocurrency experiences a surge in value amid a broader market rally
XRP Market Cap Tops $20 Billion
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The market capitalization of XRP, the controversial cryptocurrency with ties to San Francisco-based distributed ledger company Ripple, has topped $20 billion. The token gained nearly 5% over the past 24 hours alone.

This increase in value comes amid a broader rally in the cryptocurrency market, with Bitcoin (2.41%), Ethereum (1.62%), BNB (0.72%), and Cardano (1.62%) also experiencing gains.

XRP's price has been steadily climbing over the past week. This recent surge in price has brought XRP near a horizontal resistance level, which is a technical analysis concept referring to a price level at which a cryptocurrency's upward momentum is expected to be met with significant selling pressure.

This week, investors are showing a preference towards cryptocurrencies due to the ongoing banking crisis. The fact that crypto prices are holding steady and that Bitcoin's correlation to stocks is currently at its lowest point in months has caused a change in the perception of the fledgling asset class. 

Related
Cardano Transaction Volume Exceeds 30 Billion ADA as Market Rebounds
Bitcoin and Ethereum, in particular, recorded double-digit gains following the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank over the weekend.

The recent price rally for cryptocurrencies, including XRP, has been partly fueled by speculation about the US Federal Reserve pausing rate hikes.

Since the shutdown of Silicon Valley Bank on March 10, Bitcoin has increased by more than 35%, outperforming other major assets and attracting investor attention in spite of warnings of overbought conditions. 

As XRP's market capitalization surpasses the much-coveted $20 billion mark, investors and traders will be closely watching the cryptocurrency's performance to determine whether it can maintain its upward momentum and break through the horizontal resistance level.

#XRP Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for March 19
03/19/2023 - 17:00
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for March 19
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Ripple v. SEC: Deaton Predicts Hinman Emails Will Be Made Public
03/19/2023 - 15:51
Ripple v. SEC: Deaton Predicts Hinman Emails Will Be Made Public
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cardano Transaction Volume Exceeds 30 Billion ADA as Market Rebounds
03/19/2023 - 14:23
Cardano Transaction Volume Exceeds 30 Billion ADA as Market Rebounds
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

XRP Market Cap Tops $20 Billion
XRP Market Cap Tops $20 Billion
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for March 19
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for March 19
Ripple v. SEC: Deaton Predicts Hinman Emails Will Be Made Public
Ripple v. SEC: Deaton Predicts Hinman Emails Will Be Made Public
Cardano Transaction Volume Exceeds 30 Billion ADA as Market Rebounds
Cardano Transaction Volume Exceeds 30 Billion ADA as Market Rebounds
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for March 19
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for March 19
'China's MATIC' Conflux (CFX) Is Officially Unicorn as $1 Billion Market Cap Is Achieved
'China's MATIC' Conflux (CFX) Is Officially Unicorn as $1 Billion Market Cap Is Achieved
Goldman Highlights Bitcoin as Best-Performing Asset
Goldman Highlights Bitcoin as Best-Performing Asset
Dogecoin (DOGE) Co-Founder Reacts to New Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction
Dogecoin (DOGE) Co-Founder Reacts to New Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction
Nike's NFT Air Force 1 Will Be Officially Released in Real Life
Nike's NFT Air Force 1 Will Be Officially Released in Real Life
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Users Alerted on Unofficial ShibaSwap Account: Details
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Users Alerted on Unofficial ShibaSwap Account: Details
Show all