XRP, Litecoin, Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies to Be Accepted at Britain's First Crypto Cafe

Chai Ada, a newly opened coffee shop in West London, is on track to accept seven cryptocurrencies, The Sun reports.



The list of accepted coins will include Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Litecoin Horizen and other options.



Tayyab Shafiq, the café's owner, says that he wants to offer more cryptocurrencies due to scaling issued by the two largest players:

Both Bitcoin and Ethereum have the highest market capital but they also have high gas fees, so we wanted to make sure that customers get the best for their money.

He believes that cryptocurrencies and the Metaverse hold a lot of promise, predicting that they will become mainstream in the future.



Shafiq said that his business, which is billed as Britain's first cryptocurrency café, will help drive crypto adoption forward.



The café has also dabbled in non-fungible tokens, offering customers a lifetime discount for purchasing its NFT on the Rarible marketplace.



