XRP, Litecoin, Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies to Be Accepted at Britain's First Crypto Cafe

News
Fri, 01/14/2022 - 15:48
Alex Dovbnya
Chai Ada wants to promote the adoption of cryptocurrencies
Chai Ada, a newly opened coffee shop in West London, is on track to accept seven cryptocurrencies, The Sun reports.

The list of accepted coins will include Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Litecoin Horizen and other options.

Tayyab Shafiq, the café's owner, says that he wants to offer more cryptocurrencies due to scaling issued by the two largest players:      

Both Bitcoin and Ethereum have the highest market capital but they also have high gas fees, so we wanted to make sure that customers get the best for their money.

He believes that cryptocurrencies and the Metaverse hold a lot of promise, predicting that they will become mainstream in the future.

Shafiq said that his business, which is billed as Britain's first cryptocurrency café, will help drive crypto adoption forward.

The café has also dabbled in non-fungible tokens, offering customers a lifetime discount for purchasing its NFT on the Rarible marketplace.

The food service industry is actively trying to capitalize on the rapid growth of cryptocurrencies. As reported by U.Today, a cryptocurrency-themed restaurant, which offers its customers "Dogedogs" and "blockchain" sandwiches, was launched in Florida last month.

A Paris-based bistro started accepting meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu in late October when the meme coin mania was at a fever pitch.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

