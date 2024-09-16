    XRP Ledger Upgrade Incoming: Major Network Issue Addressed

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Over weekend, XRP community drew attention to issue that caused full history nodes to fail
    Mon, 16/09/2024 - 16:11
    XRP Ledger Upgrade Incoming: Major Network Issue Addressed
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is set to receive an upgrade aimed at resolving a network issue. The primary issue that prompted this upgrade involved full history (FH) nodes failing due to an SQLite restriction in page sizing.

    Advertisement

    Vet, an XRP dUNL validator, shared this development in an X post. According to Vet, the fix for the XRP Ledger Full History Servers issue has been merged in an official rippled release of the XRPLF Repository - rippled 2.2.3, which is now available for installation.

    According to a screenshot shared by Vet, the Rippled (XRP ledger server) version 2.2.3 release is strongly recommended for full history servers using a page size of 4096. Since validators are not affected by this issue, they can either choose to run 2.2.2 or update to 2.2.3. This is because version 2.2.3 does not introduce any new amendments to version 2.2.2.

    Advertisement

    What happened?

    Over the weekend, the XRP community drew attention to an issue on the rippled server that caused full history (FH) nodes to fail.

    HOT Stories
    Binance's Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao Release Schedule Unveiled: Details
    SHIB Executive Reveals 'Ugly Truth' About Some Exchanges' Listing Backstage
    Bitcoin Rally to Continue? Big Fed Rate Cut Probability Soars
    Binance to List 3 Major Meme Coins, Here Are Tickers

    Under normal circumstances, full history servers happily record and serve up the full transaction history. However, FH nodes failed due to a SQLite restriction in page sizing.

    This issue, according to some XRPL dUNL validators, had been highlighted weeks back but had failed to secure prompt attention.

    XRP Cafe founder xrpl Adam clarified in an X post that, contrary to popular belief, this issue has no impact on consensus or network health.

    Related
    XRP Community Hit With Critical Warning — Here's What It Concerns
    Sat, 08/10/2024 - 14:11
    XRP Community Hit With Critical Warning — Here's What It Concerns
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Furthermore, with clio redundancy, most public XRPL endpoints do not require an actual FH server to return historical transaction results.

    According to Xrpl Adam, the issue was not new on the XRP Ledger, having been documented years ago. It was noted then that certain rippled servers with full ledger history may experience an issue with their SQLite database page size, preventing the server from operating properly.

    The XRP Cafe founder, however, believes that the urgency of the fix should have been promoted sooner to avoid FH nodes going down, which happened over the weekend.

    #XRPL
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 16, 2024 - 16:06
    Binance's Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao Release Schedule Unveiled: Details
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Sep 16, 2024 - 15:51
    This Bullish Pattern Could Take BTC to $300K
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Exclusive $150K Presale: Bitlauncher Debuts Masterbots.ai, the Revolutionary AI Poised to Rival ChatGPT
    The Stage is Set for Innovation at the World CX Summit and Awards
    Onboard Secures Funding from Coinbase Ventures & LAVA to Drive Global Expansion and Unlock Onchain Economy Potential
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Ledger Upgrade Incoming: Major Network Issue Addressed
    Binance's Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao Release Schedule Unveiled: Details
    This Bullish Pattern Could Take BTC to $300K
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD