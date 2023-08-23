XRP Ledger Smashes Big Milestone With 82 Millionth Ledger Reached

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP Ledger has successfully closed the 82 millionth ledger, marking a significant milestone. The current ledger index is 82,035,421, according to XRPL Services, an XRPL explorer.

As previously reported, XRP closed its 81 millionth ledger last month, which was celebrated by the ecosystem. The most recent milestone suggests that XRPL added a million ledgers in just over a month, which is still a tremendous achievement.

XRP Ledger, also known as XRPL, was founded in June 2012 and celebrated its 11th anniversary this June.

The number of XRP accounts has also reached a new high, currently standing at 4,753,489. Of those, 1,082 contain zero XRP, while the remaining accounts contain 58,482,221,185 XRP.

Evernode releases new updates

Evernode, a Layer 2 platform that brings smart contracts via Hooks to the XRP Ledger ecosystem, has made a few announcements ahead of its proposed snapshot date of Sept. 1.

Evernode highlighted an issue, saying it has been trying to get the nomad contract to persist.

Explaining the issue, it stated that when a host has multiple tenants and all those tenants contact the same rippled server to interact with the Ledger, those servers might interpret it as a DDOS attack. This would cause the server to temporarily ban the host, causing issues for all contracts it hosts.

To solve this issue, Evernode revealed some minor upgrades: "Upgrade Sashimono to support IPv6 on outgoing calls (incoming remains IPv4). Prompt Hosts on installation to apply IPv6. Prompt Hosts that don’t support IPv6 to have <5 instances to guard against being suspended by the network servers. The LeaseNFTs will be upgraded to specify the IP address of the slot."

Evernode promises to release further updates soon.