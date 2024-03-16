Advertisement
XRP Ledger Sidechain Xahau Ships New Feature With Major Release

Tomiwabold Olajide
Xahau ships groundbreaking new feature in latest release
Sat, 16/03/2024 - 14:36
Xahau, the innovative XRP Ledger sidechain project, has unveiled a groundbreaking new feature with its latest major release, signaling a significant step forward in the evolution of its infrastructure.

The Xahau network's mainnet version was launched in October 2023 and has since been upgraded with new features.

The most recent release, Xahaud 2024.3.12-release+790, ships XLS-55d, "Remit: Atomic Multi-Asset Payments for XRPL Protocol Chains."

Remit is a new payment transactor that allows a sender to send multiple currencies and tokens atomically to a specified destination. It is a push payment that delivers "no matter what" and is designed for retail and Hooks use cases.

From indications, the new remit feature shipped with the Xahau(d) build 790 marks a milestone for the XRP Ledger sidechain. It not only enhances the existing capabilities but also creates new potential for end-users and retail transactions.

As XRP Ledger grows and evolves, projects like Xahau play an important role in influencing the future of blockchain technology and smart contract implementation.

In other news, the XRP Ledger Foundation has announced the inclusion of three new validators, according to its recently published UNL update on March 14. Three validators have been removed, keeping the overall size at 35.

XRP Ledger Hits New Interoperability Milestone: Details

In the coming days, XRP Ledger is planned to add new features, and discussions have begun on XLS 56d: Atomic/Batch Transactions, which is expected to address issues related to app monetization and transaction flow. This amendment essentially packages transactions together and allows up to eight transactions to be packaged and signed with one signature.

The XRP Ledger AMM amendment is anticipated to go live on March 22, having achieved a majority once again.

About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

