XRP Ledger Set to Boost Interoperability With Upcoming Xahau Feature: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP Ledger, the decentralized blockchain that powers the XRP cryptocurrency, is set to boost its interoperability with an upcoming feature called "XAH Teleport."

Advertisement

XRPL developer Wietse Wind shared details about the upcoming feature "XAH Teleport" in a new tweet.

The "XAH Teleport," according to Wind, would allow XAH tokens to freely move between Xahau and XRPL, as well as vice versa. All the while, it was not possible to move XAH tokens issued on XRPL to the Xahau network (or vice-versa).

XAH Teleport: move XAH between Xahau, the XRPL and vice versa.



On the XRPL side: the XAH IOU by @GateHub.



Done in seconds.



Next week: internal testing & testing with ecosystem devs.



Then: one month early access for Xaman (Xumm) Pro users.



Then: general availability. pic.twitter.com/BOW8AZM8RG — WietseWind (🪝🛠 Xaman @XRPLLabs) (@WietseWind) February 16, 2024

The year 2023 witnessed the launch of Xahau, a new XRP Ledger (XRPL) sidechain. The Xahau network runs the same code as the XRPL protocol but adds some unique capabilities not available on the main XRPL blockchain.

One of the things introduced in Xahau is a new coin with the trade symbol XAH. The primary function of XAH is to cover transaction fees on the Xahau network.

XRP Ledger has the advantage of being able to allow any asset (other than XRP) to be represented as a token. The XAH tokens on XRPL are "IOUs" for the XAH currencies that exist on the Xahau blockchain.

In this regard, Wind indicates that the upcoming "XAH Teleport" feature would also allow the XAH IOU tokens issued by Gatehub to flow freely while allowing users to send XAH directly between the Xahau and XRPL networks. He claims that this action would only take seconds.

According to the XRP Ledger developer, the upcoming week will be spent testing internally and with ecosystem developers. Once this is accomplished, Xaman (Xumm) Pro customers will have one month of early access before the general public.

In February, Xumm Wallet, now Xaman, launched the Balance Adjustment xApp to make Xahau Balance Claims more accessible.

The Balance Adjustment xApp gives users access to a core component of the Xahau network, allowing them to engage in the network and claim balance adjustments.