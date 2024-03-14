Advertisement
XRP Ledger Hits New Interoperability Milestone: Details

Tomiwabold Olajide
XRP Ledger unlocks new interoperability with Cosmos Chain as this milestone is achieved
Thu, 14/03/2024 - 16:50
XRP Ledger Hits New Interoperability Milestone: Details
XRP Ledger has achieved a groundbreaking interoperability milestone with the launch of the Coreum Bridge. This new bridge marks a major step forward in facilitating connectivity between XRP Ledger and other blockchain networks, unlocking a host of possibilities for cross-chain transactions and interoperability.

The XRPL-Coreum Bridge, which is now live for builders, marks a significant breakthrough in blockchain interoperability as it establishes a new communication pathway enabling asset transfers between XRPL and the expanding universe of IBC-compatible app chains. This is because the Inter-Blockchain Communication Protocol (IBC) allows independent blockchains to directly communicate and trade assets.

Designed to leverage the distinct strengths of both platforms, the bridge employs the payment protocol of XRPL and Coreum's capabilities with smart tokens and IBC interoperability while ensuring the flow of assets in a decentralized and noncustodial manner.

The bridge taps into Coreum smart contract logic and XRPL's secure multi-sig accounts to facilitate secure transactions through a network of relayers. In addition, the integration with the Cosmos' IBC Protocol brings a new era of cross-chain communication and permissionless data relay to the XRPL, opening up about 100 chains for the XRPL and Coreum communities.

Ripple Unveils Major Update for XRP Ledger's Decentralized ID Shift

In partnership with XRP Ledger-based Sologenic, over 150 assets, including XRP and SOLO, will be able to flow through the Cosmos ecosystem.

In the days ahead, XRP Ledger is expected to add new features. The XRP Ledger AMM is anticipated to go live on March 22, having achieved a majority once again.

For an amendment to pass, at least 80% of validators must vote yes, and this level must be maintained for at least two weeks. If this condition is met, the AMM amendment will reactivate on the mainnet on the said date.

#XRPL
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

