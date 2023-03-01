XRP Ledger Now Supports FIO Send: What Does This Mean?

Wed, 03/01/2023 - 15:50
Vladislav Sopov
XRP Toolkit, noncustodial platform for assets on XRP Ledger, has integrated with FIO Send instrument
XRP Ledger Now Supports FIO Send: What Does This Mean?
With new functions, sending XRP cryptocurrency to counterparties becomes easier than ever before. The new function is designed to streamline payments in retail and prevent users' funds from ending up in the wrong hands.

XRP Toolkit users now can send XRP to human-readable addresses

According to the official announcement shared by the teams of XRP Toolkit and digital identity management solution FIO Protocol, users of XRP Toolkit can now use FIO Send aliases.

This update was activated today, on March 1, 2023. With FIO Send, XRP holders can replace public addresses of their wallets with human-readable names.

FIO Protocol will be responsible for the matching of an XRP Ledger address and the human-readable name of its user. This integration advances the usability and acessibility of XRP and other crypto on XRP Ledger.

The team of FIO Protocol added that more updates on collaboration with XRP ecosystems are yet to be announced. The price of FIO, a core native cryptocurrency of the protocol, added 7% on the announcement and reached a local peak over $0.042.

FIO Send expands its adoption in XRP community

FIO Protocol leverages non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to protect digital identity in Web3. On Jan. 30, 2023, it unveiled an FIO domain name function on Polygon (MATIC), the largest EVM-compatible blockchain.

As covered by U.Today previously, FIO Protocol's solutions were integrated by another mainstream noncustodial wallet for XRP, XUMM. Starting from January 2022, XUMM customers are sending the tokens to human-readable addresses.

Since February 2023, FIO tokenized domains are available on OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace.

Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

