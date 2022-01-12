XRP Can Now Be Sent to Human-Readable Addresses, Here's How

News
Wed, 01/12/2022 - 10:17
article image
Vladislav Sopov
XUMM, a leading self-custody wallet for XRPL-based assets, integrates FIO Protocol to advance UX of crypto remittances
XRP Can Now Be Sent to Human-Readable Addresses, Here's How
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

XUMM, a noncustodial wallet by XRPL Labs, is a mainstream retail wallet for XRP token and assets issued on XRP Ledger distributed network. It just scored a partnership that will ease the process of money sending for XRPL users.

XUMM integrates FIO Send by Foundation for Interwallet Operability

According to the official joint announcement shared by the Foundation for Interwallet Operability (FIO) and XUMM, the wallet integrates FIO Send, a crucial function of the FIO ecosystem.

More than half a million XUMM users will therefore be able to send and receive money through XUMM's brand new function. With FIO Send, crypto users can replace their cumbersome auto-generated addresses with human-readable cashtags (handles).

Not unlike the CashApp mobile application, users can choose the FIO Crypto Handle in the format of alice@website or  satoshinakamoto@xumm.

This opportunity will accelerate the adoption of crypto among new-coiners confused by the long addresses of public wallets and make the interaction of existing Web3 enthusiasts easier and safer.

Unique handles can be claimed on FIO Protocol website

Starting from Jan. 11, 2022, unique crypto handles can be claimed on the main website of FIO Protocol for free. Also, FIO Send has a function to prevent money from being transferred to the wrong address.

FIO Protocol is a multi-blockchain infrastructure vendor: it has advanced the UX/UI of many payment protocols on various blockchain networks.

Related
XRP Ledger to Have One More DEX, Mainnet Date to Be Revealed on March 29

Previously, human-readable addresses were available to XRP owners who use the Sologenic XRPL-based ecosystem.

#Ripple News #XRP
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image 3.7 Million SHIB Destroyed in Past Day, While 116 Million Got Burned in Last 4 Days
01/12/2022 - 10:30
3.7 Million SHIB Destroyed in Past Day, While 116 Million Got Burned in Last 4 Days
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu Price Finally Recovers with More Altcoins Entering Green Zone
01/12/2022 - 09:39
Shiba Inu Price Finally Recovers with More Altcoins Entering Green Zone
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image MATIC Flips Shiba Inu in Market Capitalization After 16% Rebound
01/12/2022 - 09:21
MATIC Flips Shiba Inu in Market Capitalization After 16% Rebound
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide