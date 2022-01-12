XRP Can Now Be Sent to Human-Readable Addresses, Here's How

XUMM, a noncustodial wallet by XRPL Labs, is a mainstream retail wallet for XRP token and assets issued on XRP Ledger distributed network. It just scored a partnership that will ease the process of money sending for XRPL users.

XUMM integrates FIO Send by Foundation for Interwallet Operability

According to the official joint announcement shared by the Foundation for Interwallet Operability (FIO) and XUMM, the wallet integrates FIO Send, a crucial function of the FIO ecosystem.

FIO 🤝 XUMM



We're thrilled to announce @XummWallet is integrating FIO Send, a core feature of #FIO Protocol, to bring better usability to their 500,000 global users!



XUMM is one of the top non-custodial wallets to manage/use your $XRP & any other issued token on the XRP Ledger! pic.twitter.com/8y79kMYnoa January 12, 2022

More than half a million XUMM users will therefore be able to send and receive money through XUMM's brand new function. With FIO Send, crypto users can replace their cumbersome auto-generated addresses with human-readable cashtags (handles).

Not unlike the CashApp mobile application, users can choose the FIO Crypto Handle in the format of alice@website or satoshinakamoto@xumm.

This opportunity will accelerate the adoption of crypto among new-coiners confused by the long addresses of public wallets and make the interaction of existing Web3 enthusiasts easier and safer.

Unique handles can be claimed on FIO Protocol website

Starting from Jan. 11, 2022, unique crypto handles can be claimed on the main website of FIO Protocol for free. Also, FIO Send has a function to prevent money from being transferred to the wrong address.

FIO Protocol is a multi-blockchain infrastructure vendor: it has advanced the UX/UI of many payment protocols on various blockchain networks.

Previously, human-readable addresses were available to XRP owners who use the Sologenic XRPL-based ecosystem.