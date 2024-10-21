Advertisement
    XRP Ledger Now One Click Away for 30 Million MetaMask Users: Details

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    This extensibility implies that Metamask's 30 million monthly active users are now just one click away from XRP Ledger
    Mon, 21/10/2024 - 15:11
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    In a significant development, MetaMask users may now easily access XRP Ledger with a single click. In a new tweet, Peersyst, a Ripple partner developing the XRP Ledger EVM sidechain, announced the launch of XRP Ledger Snap for MetaMask. MetaMask Snaps are modular extensions that allow developers to expand the functionality of the MetaMask wallet.

    This extensibility implies that 30 million monthly active users of Metamask are now just one click away from having an account on the XRP Ledger, creating a one-of-a-kind opportunity for the adoption and management of XRP Ledger assets in the Metamask crypto wallet.

    The XRP Ledger Snap will let users interact with XRP Ledger (XRPL) using their MetaMask wallets. Users will be able to manage XRP and other tokens on the XRPL, carry out transactions and interact with XRPL-based decentralized applications (dApps) without leaving the MetaMask interface. Snap bridges the gap between MetaMask and XRP Ledger, delivering the benefits of XRPL to a popular Ethereum wallet.

    Snap also includes all of the current functionality available on the XRPL mainnet and testnet networks, and it can be used by any dApp to connect and sign transactions. Other features include a web wallet that allows users to manage their XRP Ledger accounts, tokens and trust lines, as well as the Transak on-ramp.

    XRP Ledger interoperability in works

    The Ripple engineering team has also been working closely with Peersyst to expand the interoperability of XRP Ledger via the XRPL EVM Sidechain, which will open up new opportunities for XRPL developers in decentralized finance (DeFi) and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, driving innovation and expanding the network's utility and reach.

    Connecting the XRPL EVM Sidechain to the XRPL mainnet will involve using a bridge, and wrapped XRP (eXRP) would serve as the native asset and gas token. This bridge facilitates the transfer of assets between XRPL and the EVM Sidechain, ensuring interoperability.

    The XRPL EVM Sidechain will launch with Axelar serving as the exclusive bridge to the sidechain's native gas token (eXRP) from the XRPL. Axelar can also be used to bridge additional fungible tokens to and from the XRPL mainnet, as well as from over 55 blockchains on the Axelar network.

    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

