Ripple CLO Breaks Silence on SEC's Filing, Here's What Comes Next

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Against the general expectations of the public, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed its long-awaited Form C on Oct. 17. This filing officially sets its appeal in motion in the XRP lawsuit, a move many in the industry are protesting again. Ripple Labs’ Chief Legal Officer (CLO) Stuart Alderoty has commented on this, hinting at the company’s next moves.

Advertisement

Ripple Form C to come next week

As Alderoty noted, the filing from the market regulator is not surprising. However, he clarified that the court’s ruling that "XRP is not a security" remains the law of the land, as the SEC did not appeal this verdict.

No surprises here — once again it’s been made clear. The Court’s ruling that “XRP is not a security” is NOT being appealed. That decision stands as the law of the land.



Stay tuned for Ripple’s Form C to be filed next week. https://t.co/m9molUGSBv — Stuart Alderoty (@s_alderoty) October 18, 2024

He confirmed that the blockchain payments firm will file Form C next week without an exact date. Before this time, legal experts following the case have hinted at the series of events that will follow.

The briefing process will commence after both sides have filed their Form C documents. This stage may last about three months and extend into the first quarter of 2025. Based on the projected timeline, this appeal will likely last up to a year or more before a ruling is made.

XRP advantage

Many in the XRP ecosystem were worried that the market regulator might contest XRP's securities status in its Form C. However, this is not the case, giving XRP a major advantage as the appeals process unfolds.

The lawsuit dragged on from December 2020 and has impacted XRP's price performance in no small way. With the coin already finding a balance, experts following the case noted that XRP holders do not have much to worry about.

As of writing time, the price of XRP has flattened out at $0.5502, down by 0.45% in 24 hours. However, the coin has retained mild 2.8% growth over the past week amid boosted volume.