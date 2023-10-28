Advertisement
DOGE Founder Hints US Housing Market May Be Fragile


Yuri Molchan
Dogecoin creator Billy Markus does not seem to believe in stability of US housing market these days
Sat, 10/28/2023 - 20:00
One of the two creators of the original meme coin DOGE, Billy Markus, has taken to the X app to publish a post about his plans to buy a house in the California state, where he lives.

However, he believes that the housing market could be fragile in the U.S. at the moment, or rather, Markus does not believe in his own luck should he purchase a house. In the X post, he wrote that if he ever decides to buy a house, "most likely the housing market crash will come minutes later."

Still, Markus states that prices for houses in California are quite high as they stand at roughly $2 million for a house under 1,500 square feet.

According to data from Forbes, the average 30-year mortgage rate in the U.S. has risen for the seventh consecutive week and reached 7.79% this week. "Given current rate conditions, it's no wonder that year-over-year existing home sales sagged for the third consecutive month, slipping by 0.7%, with all four major U.S. regions posting declines, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR)."

Elon Musk's Celebratory Tweet Sparks Grateful Reaction of Crypto Community

At the start of the year, Markus admitted that he and the second co-founder of DOGE, Jackson Palmer, made "next to nothing" on Dogecoin as they only made this meme cryptocurrency as a parody of Bitcoin. But ironically, DOGE became popular.

As for the meme coins that were made later on, Billy Markus stated without naming any particular assets, they were created with a goal to make money for the developers from gamblers.

However, Markus admitted, creators of some meme cryptocurrencies try to give their users some utility.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

