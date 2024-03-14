XRP ETF Might Be on Horizon, Per This Hint; Elon Musk's Shocking AI Prediction Stuns Community, SHIB Emerges as Meme Coin Leader: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement

Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

XRP ETF coming? Uphold research lead drops hint

Following XRP's recent notable surge, which at its peak hit 22% and pushed the price to the $0.7 mark, the community started speculating about the potential approval of an XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF). Uphold's head of research Martin Hiesboeck took to X platform to share his view on this outstanding price run, suggesting that it is the fruit of increased development efforts on XRP following the lawsuit settlement. He then hinted at an imminent launch of XRP exchange-traded products (ETP), writing that it is "around the corner," adding "There is life in the old girl." Another factor fueling speculation is Uphold's substantial $1.53 billion holdings in XRP. According to data, XRP represents 27.62% of total transactions on the Uphold platform, or more than 19.9 million transactions, which highlights XRP's continued significance and appeal to cryptocurrency investors.

Elon Musk’s shocking AI prediction stuns Lex Fridman and X community

In a recent move, head of SpaceX and world-famous centibillionaire Elon Musk reposted an extract from Joe Rogan’s podcast, in which the latter talked to the renowned futurist Ray Kurzweil. According to Kurzweil, AI will match any person in intelligence within the next five years, by 2029, adding that he first made this prediction back in 1999. Musk, however, disagreed with the futurist's prognosis, stating that by the year 2029, AI will probably be smarter than "all humans combined." As for AI reaching the level of human intelligence, the centibillionaire expects this outcome to happen as early as 2025. Musk's opinion on the matter elicited a mixed reaction within the community, from ironic disbelief to strong concern. Lex Fridman, who has featured Musk on his podcasts on multiple occasions, wrote that he anticipates an interesting future and hopes humanity will ultimately prevail against AI.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) emerges as meme coin leader with $31 billion surge