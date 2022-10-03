XRP Drops 6%, David Gokhshtein Believes It Might Be "Super Undervalued"

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to CoinMarketCap data, XRP's price is down 6.75% in the last 24 hours at a current price of $0.443. The XRP price dipped after bulls met resistance at the $0.509 high on Sept. 29. Following this, XRP might be set to mark its fourth consecutive day of losses unless a turnaround occurs.

Taking $1,000 and putting it into $XRP later today.



Have some more liquidity but looking for something that’s super undervalued.



Putting going to look into #NFT projects because I still believe they’ll make a comeback. — David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) October 2, 2022

Amid XRP's price action in the last three days, founder of Gokhshtein Media and crypto enthusiast David Gokhshtein says he is "looking for something that's super undervalued and thus is considering putting $1000 into XRP."

As reported by U.Today, Gokhshtein often stressed the importance of Ripple possibly winning against the SEC in court. He also stated that he was considering adding more coins to the bags of XRP he was holding already. This is because he often feels like buying more XRP before its price explodes.

Finally, it seems as though Gokhshtein has fulfilled his promise, as the recent tweet suggests.

XRP price action

XRP rebounded off $0.43 on Sept. 28, suggesting a switch in sentiment to buying on dips. The XRP price rally stalled at the $0.509 mark on Sept. 29 after meeting resistance above this level. Exhaustion combined with bearish market conditions pushed the XRP price down again, and it made a retest of the key support of $0.43 on Oct. 3.

If bulls make any key attempt from the $0.43 level as seen in previous times, another attempt to rally could propel XRP's price up by 7% to $0.468. However, bears are unlikely to give up as they will try to stall the recovery in the $0.48 to $0.509 region.

In a highly positive scenario, the XRP price might retest the $0.558 hurdle. XRP presently trades in a triangle pattern, which represents a period of consolidation before the price might break out or break down. A break below $0.321 might invalidate the positive scenario for the XRP price.