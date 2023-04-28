XRP Centralization Debate: Former Ripple Exec Fires Back at Detractor

In the ongoing debate about XRP's centralization, former Ripple executive Matt Hamilton fired back at critics, who claim that the XRP Ledger is permissioned and centralized.

Responding to a tweet by crypto executive Justin Bons, which labeled XRP as centralized due to its permissioned blockchain architecture, Hamilton tweeted, "No matter how many times you falsely claim that the XRP Ledger is permissioned, it won't make it true. The XRP Ledger is permissionless. Anyone can transact on it. Anyone can participate in the network. There is no central authority to prevent you from doing so."

A Twitter user further challenged Hamilton's argument by stating that permissionlessness and having a central authority are not mutually exclusive. The user suggested that a centralized ledger could remain permissionless with or without a centralized authority.

Hamilton rebutted, "No. If you have a central authority who can dictate who can or can't participate, then it is not permissionless or decentralized. There is no such authority on the XRP Ledger."

The centralization debate surrounding XRP has been a hot topic within the cryptocurrency community for years. Ripple, the company behind XRP, has been facing legal challenges and scrutiny over its alleged control and influence over XRP Ledger.

However, supporters of XRP, like Hamilton, argue that the digital currency operates on a permissionless and decentralized network despite its association with a centralized company.