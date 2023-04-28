XRP Centralization Debate: Former Ripple Exec Fires Back at Detractor

Fri, 04/28/2023 - 15:11
Debate over XRP's centralization continues to divide cryptocurrency community
In the ongoing debate about XRP's centralization, former Ripple executive Matt Hamilton fired back at critics, who claim that the XRP Ledger is permissioned and centralized.

Responding to a tweet by crypto executive Justin Bons, which labeled XRP as centralized due to its permissioned blockchain architecture, Hamilton tweeted, "No matter how many times you falsely claim that the XRP Ledger is permissioned, it won't make it true. The XRP Ledger is permissionless. Anyone can transact on it. Anyone can participate in the network. There is no central authority to prevent you from doing so."

A Twitter user further challenged Hamilton's argument by stating that permissionlessness and having a central authority are not mutually exclusive. The user suggested that a centralized ledger could remain permissionless with or without a centralized authority.

Ripple's XRP Report: Brace for More Uncertainty in Next Three Months
Hamilton rebutted, "No. If you have a central authority who can dictate who can or can't participate, then it is not permissionless or decentralized. There is no such authority on the XRP Ledger."

The centralization debate surrounding XRP has been a hot topic within the cryptocurrency community for years. Ripple, the company behind XRP, has been facing legal challenges and scrutiny over its alleged control and influence over XRP Ledger.

However, supporters of XRP, like Hamilton, argue that the digital currency operates on a permissionless and decentralized network despite its association with a centralized company.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

