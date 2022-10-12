XRP Buyers in Limbo, Here's Why This Week Might Be "Big," Per This Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

XRP buyers seem to be in limbo as the XRP price made a faint rebound from its Oct. 12 lows of $0.477. At the time of publication, XRP was changing hands at $0.48, down 0.64% in the last 24 hours.

The crypto market saw another selling bout as prices paid to U.S. manufacturers increased more than anticipated in September. This might imply that it could take some time for inflationary pressures to abate, keeping the Federal Reserve on its aggressive path of interest rate hikes.

According to Labor Department data released on Wednesday, the producer price index for final demand was up 0.4% from August, marking the first gain in three months, and it was up 8.5% from a year ago. In September, the so-called core PPI gained 0.3%, moving up 7.2% from the previous 12 months.

The minutes from the Fed's latest meeting are due later on Wednesday, followed by U.S. consumer price index data on Thursday, which is expected to remain persistently high.

Going to be a big week pic.twitter.com/ReH5t4sABW — Charles Edwards (@caprioleio) October 12, 2022

Charles Edward, CEO of Capriole Fund, believes this week might be a "big" one given the key releases scheduled later in the week.

XRP is up 37.9% since September

According to CoinGecko data, XRP has gained 37.9% in the past month, ranking as one of the top gainers in this timeframe. So far this month, Bitcoin and Ethereum are down 12.1% and 26.4%, respectively.

As the Ripple SEC lawsuit moves forward, XRP has decoupled from the rest of the cryptocurrency market, outperforming the majors. Crypto enthusiast David Gokhshtein tweets about buying more XRP as Ripple gains support. Meanwhile, the XRP community is keeping its fingers crossed on the SEC's next step toward the release of the Hinman emails.

According to James K. Filan, "If the SEC decides to file a motion for reconsideration of Judge Torres’s ruling on the SEC objections regarding the Hinman documents, that would be due (tomorrow) October 13."